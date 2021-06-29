BOISE – Last Sunday afternoon Harris English and Kramer Hickok battled in an epic 8-hole sudden death playoff at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.
Just two years ago both were playing in the 2019 Albertsons Boise Open.
After a year with no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the next wave of future PGA Tour stars will be back on display August 19-22 at Hillcrest Country Club.
“It tells you what this product is,” Albertsons Boise Open executive director Jeff Sanders said of the Korn Ferry Tour event. “It is PGA Tour golf.”
After a weird year with no fans in 2020, the tournament is back and ‘bigger than ever’ in 2021. Crowd will be welcomed back in a limited capacity and three concerts will take place at the conclusion of the first three rounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – and tickets are just $10 for the final round on Sunday.
Old Dominion will rock the stage on August 19, followed by REO Speedwagon on August 20 and Sammy Hagar on August 21. Admission to the concerts is included with the $25 ticket to the tournament that day. Tickets for Saturday are already sold out, and limited tickets remain for the first two days.
Junior Day, previously held during a practice round, now will be on Sunday – giving kids the chance to watch the final round. The first 500 kids on Sunday get free instruction from PGA Tour pros and other benefits and get to watch the conclusion of the tournament for free.
As is typically the case, 100 percent of ticket sales from the Albertsons Boise Open will go directly to one of 35 charities in the Treasure Valley and surrounding areas. Fans will get to pick the charity for their donation when purchasing their ticket.
More than $25 million has been raised for charity since the Boise Open started in 1990.
Other highlights this year include a ‘Fan Pavilion’ on the 16th green. Also on that hole, beers will be half price when a player birdies the hole.
But maybe the best reason to attend? The golfers on display will soon be on TV competing on the biggest stage on the PGA Tour. Of the 39 tournaments concluded on the PGA Tour this year, 26 have been won by players who once competed in the Albertsons Boise Open.
Alums of the Boise Open now competing on the PGA Tour include Will Zalatoris, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland and many more.
Who will be next? Come find out for yourself – and enjoy some good music and cheap drinks at the same time.