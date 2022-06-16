MERIDIAN — When senior citizen-aged softball players find out Ron Dehlin's age, they have a typical refrain they share with him.
They want to play as long as the 91-year-old Boise resident has played.
“He tells them ‘If you do, give me a call and I’ll drive you to the park’,” said Jim Lucker, smiling.
How much longer Dehlin plays certainly depends on his health. There’s no question about his want to. He's played longer than all of the men in the three Meridian senior leagues.
Asked if he has a goal of playing until he’s a century old, Dehlin paused.
“I may not live that long,” Dehlin said.
Long life is in his family for sure. His dad lived to be 96 and he had an uncle live until he was 103.
“I’ve always had good health,” Dehlin said. “I had the flu when I was a kid and it was really, really bad. I think it generated good immunity.”
During a game Tuesday morning at Settlers Park in Meridian, Dehlin was the catcher for the Sand Gnats and Mike Stoker, 81, was the pitcher. Their combined age was 172.
The Idaho Senior Softball Association offers three leagues in Meridian — Monday night (National League), Tuesday morning (the teams have minor league mascots for names) and Wednesday night (National League). Dehlin plays in all three leagues.
Players must be at least 60 years old. Wood bats are required for 60 to 79 year olds and 80 year old and older can use any style bat.
Yvonne Fisher, daughter of Del Drake, 84, the founder of the association, said there are a dozen players 80 and older playing. Fisher oversees the leagues, posting scores, keeping standings and putting together schedules among other administrative duties. About 130 players are registered with the association.
Games are played at Heritage Middle School on Mondays and Wednesdays and Settlers Park on Tuesday. The fields are designed for Little League baseball with 200-foot fences.
The Boise Recreation Department offers five senior leagues. Four of them allow metal bats no matter the age and there’s one wooden bat league.
Drake founded the Idaho Senior Softball Association in 1997 when he put an ad in the Idaho Statesman newspaper. Dehlin saw the ad and has been playing every year since.
Dehlin, who worked 35 years as an engineer with the Idaho Transportation Department, has lived in Boise most of his life.
Born in Portland, Oregon, Dehlin and his family moved to Boise when he was six. His family moved away shortly thereafter, spending four years in Lewiston and Idaho Falls before returning to Boise.
He started playing baseball in junior high and he’s been doing a combination of the two sports for nearly 80 years.
In addition to playing in the three leagues, Dehlin attends an optional practice for all the players on Thursday morning.
To say playing softball is a passion for Dehlin is an understatement. The season starts in mid April and concludes in early October. Dehlin and friends will play 60 or more games during that span.
“I don’t do anything else really,” he said. “It’s my exercise. I used to fish the Boise River a lot but not anymore. My doctor said play as long as I can, so I am.”
Dehlin has noticed an understandable decline in his abilities in recent years. He used to be able to throw a ball from first base to third base with little effort. He played first base for years, and he’s played multiple positions in the infield including pitcher. Now he’s stationed at catcher.
Senior players are allowed to have a courtesy runner for them when they bat. For a time, Dehlin had a substitute runner, but he’s back to plodding his way around the bases.
“I’m barely able to get out here (to play) now,” Dehlin said. “(My abilities) have gone downhill.”
Bob Hurley, 65, begs to differ. He remembers one of his first games about three years ago when he was playing in center field and Dehlin was batting.
“He hit it over my head,” Hurley said. “He’s got me setting goals for 29 years from now.”
Dehlin considers Hurley one of the best players in the leagues.
“We frequently check his ID to make sure he’s old enough to play with us,” Dehlin quipped.
Kent Rock, 70, has much respect for Dehlin.
“I hope to be playing at his age,” Rock said. “He’s a great example for all of us.”
“He was a stud when he was young,” said Ken Rhodes, 74.
Dehlin is glad to see new players graduating into the leagues.
“Every year we get new players,” Dehlin said. “I know most of the players, but if they haven’t played five years I don’t know them.”
Drafts are held each spring to build team’s rosters. Players are rated 1-10 with 10 being a top player. Every team is stocked with a good shortstop. The hope is to build competitive teams. Players don’t want lopsided games.
Players have an opportunity to build many friendships. And they take their games seriously.
Dehlin arrived early for his game Tuesday, and several players either waved or stopped by to greet him.
Ted Evans, 87, is the second-oldest player.
“(Dehlin) shouldn’t even be out here. He’s better than me so that makes me mad,” laughed Evans, who was a nuclear engineer for 35 years at Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho.
The leagues are made up of men from a vast array of business and industry.
Denny Crane, 74, moved to Boise in 2005 from San Francisco.
“Ron is something else,” Crane said. “It seems like we all end up playing with each other at some point.”
Lucker, 80, retired from 3M in St. Paul, Minnesota, and moved to Boise in 2006.
“I don’t remember what year it was but a team walked a batter to bring Ron to the plate,” Lucker said. “I’m not exaggerating, he hit a ball that took one bounce to the fence. Everybody was going crazy.”
A father-son duo is playing for the first time this spring. Appropriately they play up the middle at shortstop and second base.
The leagues have their share of players with artificial joints.
“We have some very good orthopedic surgeons in the Treasure Valley,” Lucker said.
Ken Bruning, who moved to Boise from Reno in 1976, tips his cap to those who have kept senior softball alive in Meridian.
“Yvonne and her husband have really held it together for us,” Bruning, 85, said.
And Dehlin is an example that age is just a number when one has a passion to play ball as long as he can.