CALDWELL — Many difficult decisions had to come to fruition for the first-year Owyhee Storm to capture the 5A state tournament title.
But perhaps the most important decision came from one certain source.
And she doesn’t wear spikes.
“You know, it’s ironic the lady who has given up vacations, well, she told me, she said if you ever wanted to coach again, at a place you wanted to, I’d be happy with that,’’ veteran coach Russ Wright said of his wife, Andrea, moments after his Storm’s 6-0 shutout victory over Rocky Mountain on Saturday. “It was her fault.’’
Storm backers aren’t faulting that coach’s wife’s decision one bit.
“It was the coaching,’’ junior shortstop Cole Rohlmeier said as to how the Storm could gel from a 6-6 start to a 20-9 state championship season. “Best coach I’ve had, other than my dad. He got us all together and things just came together.’’
Starting pitcher Drayton Black, the lone Owyhee senior, echoed his teammate. Both made decisions to leave their respective schools to become members of the Storm.
“Man, he completely put Owyhee on the map. He did a lot of good things at Fruitland (eight state titles), but for him to come over and do what he did in his first year, that says something,’’ said Black after checking the red-hot Grizzlies offense (19 runs in first two games at state) on six hits while fanning three. “He’s probably always going to be my favorite coach.
“For us to come together so fast, to build such great relationships. This just feels fantastic.’’
“That was his best outing,’’ Wright said of his lone senior. “He elevated that start to his best outing of the year.’’
Though getting runners thrown out at home and at third in the first two innings, the Storm’s aggressive offense broke through in the third inning for a 2-0 lead, plating the first on a wild pitch and the second on a Rocky Mountain error.
“You don’t want to be stupid, but you can’t be afraid to fail either,’’ Wright said of continuing his team’s aggressive play on the bases.
Rocky Mountain finished with seven hits but could never get over the top. The closest the Grizzlies could manage was in the fifth inning, the same inning they put up 12 runs one day earlier in their semifinal 12-8 win over Timberline. But with two runners on, Coner Christianson’s scorching liner found itself in Black’s glove to end the threat.
The Storm got their faithful rocking for the school’s second boys title this year with a four-run seventh inning, putting together two hits, aided by three Grizzlies errors, for the final score and state trophy.
Black and Ryder Cutlip led Owyhee with a pair of hits while Nick McDaniel and a hit and one RBI.
“This feels really good. It’s very exciting because everyone’s got their own story,’’ said Wright, who saw Jack Ryan come on in the sixth inning to check Rocky Mountain to no hits over the final two frames. “I don’t know if these kids realize how hard this is, just how hard it is to get to state.
“You know but they listened to everything we threw at them. And I tell you what, they just kept competing. I’m very proud of these guys.’’
Eli Anderson and Braden Lewis each had two hits for the 22-7 state runnerup Grizzlies, who were seeking the schools third state title since the school opened in 2008.
• In the consolation final, Borah outlasted Lewiston 5-4 in 10 innings.
In the game to decide third place, Timberline handled Mountain View 10-1.