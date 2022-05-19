BOISE — Columbia’s state tournament run was all of a 15 minutes old and things were looking, well, bleak.
Against Bonneville in the first round of the 4A state tournament, the Wildcats were making the wind swirling through Bishop Kelly’s field look like a tornado in its eventual 9-6 win over the Bees.
Pitcher Mario DeLeon hit a batter. A fielding error put two runners on. Bonneville junior Crew Howell then blasted a ball to center. Both runs scored. The Bees' third-base coach flashed the stop sign. Then Columbia threw the ball away. Howell darted home, threw off his helmet and started yelling to the IdahoSports.com stream.
Columbia coach Phil Diplock regrouped his guys in the dugout, reminding them to keep the same calm demeanor that helped the Wildcats make the state title game last year.
“There’s a lot of baseball left,” he told his squad. “Play our game. Chip away. Let’s see what happens.”
What happened was one of the more exciting frames a state tournament could provide ... and it should’ve ended without so much as a highlight.
With one out, DeLeon dribbled a grounder to Bees second baseman Greyson Martin. He could’ve turned a double play in his sleep. But perhaps the ball hit a pebble or that darn wind got a hold of it. Martin couldn’t corral it. DeLeon slid into first. Bonneville kept helping the Wildcats swing the door open.
A few plays later, first baseman Lilo Cortez fielded a ball and threw home for the force. The ball skidded in the dirt and bounced off the catcher’s glove. The next Columbia hitter was Isaac Antunes and he smacked a ball to deep center that centerfielder Keegan Smith had a good jump on. It looked like Smith snatched it, then the white leather hit the ground. Another run scored.
Down 6-3, Columbia had life. Bases loaded. One out. Slugger Caden Campa at the plate. On the third pitch, the junior turned on a belt-high fastball and crushed a no-doubter over the left-field fence.
“He hammered that ball,” Diplock said with a grin.
He also hammered Columbia into the state semifinals. The Wildcats led 7-6 after Campa’s grand slam. They settled down, added a pair of runs later on and set up a matchup with the winner of Bishop Kelly tonight at 7.
Unable to pitch in that game will be DeLeon, who exhausted his pitch count on Thursday in an outing that started as a nightmare and transformed into a gem. The right-handed junior threw a zig-zagging fastball and a diving slider to strike out nine and allow just a pair of Bonneville hits after the first inning.
“I got a little more confident on the bump, for sure,” DeLeon said. “It started rolling for me.”
Columbia needs to keep rolling into the weekend to rewrite its state tournament fate a year after falling to BK in the title game.
Back then, though, they were a team of youth that sprung into state as underdogs. Not so much this go-round. Columbia captured the District III title and isn’t surprising anyone at state.
“Now we’ve got to go win one,” Campa said.
MIDDLETON 14, JEROME 1, 5 INNINGS: The Vikings scored seven runs in the first inning in their state opener.
The Vikings cruised thereafter.
Micah Mendiola had a three-run triple to lead Middleton, which meets Twin Falls in the semifinals today.
Caden Recla went 2 for 3 with three RBI to help Middleton's cause.
BISHOP KELLY 10, SANDPOINT 0, 5 INNINGS: The defending state champs closed the game out early with eight runs in the fifth in the state opener.
Coopeer Cammann went 2 for 2 with two RBI and Caden Casagrande was 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead Bishop Kelly, which will meet Columbia in a rematch of last year's state final tonight.