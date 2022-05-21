BOISE — A couple weeks ago, a storm rolled through Boise and left Bishop Kelly’s field in bad enough condition that Knights’ coach Jeff Cammann had to trek over there on Mother’s Day for some repairs.
The right-field foul pole fell over, which was probably the worst of it. But the weather surge managed to tatter and tear the windscreen hanging in left-center field. The banner commemorating Bishop Kelly’s five state titles had seen better days. Cammann walked out there with some duct tape and a whole lot of zip ties.
After Saturday, the school might as well just get a whole new banner. Some updates are needed following Bishop Kelly’s dominating 15-0 win over Twin Falls in the 4A state title game, capping off two-straight championships for the first time in program history.
“Having back-to-back (titles) is something really special,” Cammann said. “It doesn’t happen too often.”
Neither does raising the trophy on your home field but, in an odd act of scheduling, the Knights captured the school’s sixth state title just a few hundred yards from their school.
“I think it helped out,” said BK’s seventh-year coach.
Added senior pitcher Colin Dempsey: “I knew what we had to do. When it comes to baseball on your home field, and you’ve already done it, it’s like, ‘Why not? Let’s just do it.’ And being on your home field makes it even sweeter.”
Last season, the Knights’ title run should’ve been sponsored by a heart doctor. Bishop Kelly might’ve caused some cardiac problems. It won the state opener in extras, scored six runs in the final frame in the semis against, oddly enough, Twin Falls and hardly led in the title game.
There was no need for much drama this go-round. The Knights never trailed throughout the state tournament. They run-ruled Sandpoint in the opener, jumped out early against Columbia and mauled the Bruins on Saturday. They won with bombs and bunts and stellar pitching. It was a masterclass.
On the mound Saturday was a guy all too familiar with pressure. Dempsey hurled a three-hit complete game in last year’s title game. He was also on the mound just two days ago, throwing a gem that turned into a combined no-hitter. But Cammann, understanding the bigger picture, pulled his ace at 59 pitches, allowing Dempsey to take the bump in the Knights’ biggest game of the year.
“It made it all worth it,” Cammann said. “It made all that pressure we felt (worth it). My assistant coaches had to talk me into it a little bit but it was the right move. It worked out.”
“I just had to tell myself,” Dempsey added. “‘Get in their face. Know what you need to do and get out of your own way.’”
Dempsey was marvelous on Saturday, allowing just a half-dozen hits in five innings. But even he’ll admit, his teammates took the pressure off him right away.
Senior Caden Casagrande — Friday’s winning pitcher — drilled a solo bomb in the first. An inning later, the Knights batted around with small ball. BK bunted three times, drew five walks and managed to score six runs without an extra-base hit. Then in the fourth, senior captain Jackson Hatch blew the game open with a monster grand slam over the left-field fence.
“That’s a heck of a way to finish off a high school career,” Cammann said.
Indeed. And not long from now, Hatch, Dempsey, Casagrande and the Knights’ six other seniors will lay claim to two state titles etched on Bishop Kelly’s brand-new banner.
“We’ll make it pop,” Cammann said. “We’ll make it nice.”
Middleton edged Columbia 6-5 in the third-place game.