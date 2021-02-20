Repeats are always nice. Just ask the Timberlake girls basketball team.
Timberlake jumped on traditional power Sugar-Salem and didn't let up, cruising to a 65-49 win in the State 3A championship at the Ford Idaho Center.
The Tigers led 37-17 by halftime. They extended the lead to 57-34 late in the game.
Taryn Soumas led Timberlake with 23 points and six rebounds and Brooke Jessen added 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Mardee Fillmore led Sugar-Salem with 16 points and nine rebounds.
FILER 53, PARMA 50: The Wildcats held off a Panthers rally in the third-place game.
The Wildcats opened a 22-7 lead, but Parma rallied. The Panthers outscored Filer 16-7 in the final quarter to pull within the final margin.
Filer made 11 of 17 attempts from 3-point range.
Grace Jackson led Parma with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Ella Fischer led Filer with 20 points and nine rebounds.
MARSH VALLEY 51, SNAKE RIVER 48: The Eagles held off the Panthers in the consolation championship.
Hayley Bennett led Marsh Valley with 12 points. Josee Steadman led Snake River with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
4A
BLACKFOOT 50, CENTURY 46: The Broncos held off the Diamondbacks to capture the state title.
Century jumped out to a 15-8 lead, but Blackfoot mounted a comeback.
Prairie Caldwell led Blackfoot with 14 points, four assists and three steals. Preslie Merrill led Century with 16 points and seven rebounds.
SKYLINE 54, MOUNTAIN HOME 37: The Grizzlies started hot and didn't let up in the consolation championship.
Mattie Olson led Skyline with 23 points. Maddie Keener led Mountain Home with 14.
BURLEY 48, SANDPOINT 32: The Bobcats pulled away in the third-place game.
The Bobcats built a 15-point lead.
Amari Whiting led Burley with 31 points and seven rebounds. Kaylee Banks led Sandpoint with 10 points.