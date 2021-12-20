Welcome to The Inside Edge—a bi-weekly feature dedicated to providing the insight you need to gain the business edge you want. During this four-part series, NNU’s Center for Professional Development is partnering with Idaho Press to give you expert leadership advice and practical tips you can use now as you lead your team or organization into 2022.
———-
Inside Edge on Women in Leadership
By Dr. Christa Sandidge
Great leaders ask hard questions. But it doesn’t stop there; they also actively seek answers to these difficult questions.
A few years ago, I was asked, “Where are the leadership books written by women?”
This question challenged me. I was in a leadership book study when one of my colleagues posed the question. It caught me off-guard. We had read several leadership books in our study and I had just finished my doctorate in leadership; my bookshelves were jam-packed with leadership books, but as I scoured my shelves, I could not find one authored by a woman.
“Where ARE the leadership books by women?”
As my colleague and I began to search for answers, we discovered that leadership for women can, in fact, look very different from what we had learned about in our book study. What we found was a plethora of women leaders and business owners in Idaho who are making a significant difference in our communities—many of whom had learned about leadership much like we had. And as we dove deeper into the literature, we began to uncover the issues, best practices, barriers and differences that women in leadership face. Based on our findings, we built a Women in Leadership Professional Certificate Program—developed by women for women—-that enhances the expert leadership curriculum that we have been using in our programs to prepare influential leaders for over a decade.
The Women in Leadership Certificate Program provides targeted training to equip and empower women to live into their leadership potential. If you would like to hear the voices of these women who are speaking into leadership, join us! The next cohort starts January 10. Visit nnu.edu/womenlead to learn more and register.
———————
About NNU’s Center for Professional Development:
Given the many demands of successfully running a business or leading a team, the majority of people who find themselves in leadership positions haven’t had the time or opportunity to invest in developing their personal leadership skills. NNU’s Center for Professional Development provides flexible, convenient programs that offer the research-based guidance and practical tools you need to help you lead your team to achieve their maximum potential.
1. Explore which program best fits your needs:
a. Women in Leadership Certificate Program
b. LEAD Certificate Program
c. People Leadership
d. DISC Team Training
2. Invest in yourself and your organization’s future by registering at nnu.edu/lead-register
3. Give your organization an edge by becoming the best leader you can be
Lead. Engage. Achieve. Develop: www.nnu.edu/cpd/leadertraining
*Follow NNU CPD on Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for Trait Talk on leadership