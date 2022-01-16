Inside Edge on Self-Awareness and Listening

Leading is complex. The purpose of leadership is to effectively guide a group of individuals toward achieving a common goal.
But where do you even start? Take a clear, hard look at yourself as a leader; and then take some time to stop and listen—really listen—to those who you lead.
Knowing who you are and why you act the way you do provides you with the foundation you need to lead well. Consider the following:
What is your preferred interaction style? Do you process things alone or do you process externally?
What does your body language convey to others when you interact with them?
What do you consider when you make decisions?
What are the values that drive your behavior and decisions?
The good news is there are no wrong answers. Everyone has natural tendencies and the more self-aware you are, the easier it is to become the type of leader who makes a difference in your organization.
But knowing yourself is only half of the equation. You must also listen to those you lead. Here are five ways you can improve your listening:
Listen with intention: consciously set aside distractions, face the speaker and fully attend to the person talking
Listen with openness: suspend your judgment and try to understand another’s perspective
Listen with curiosity: engage your desire to learn without automatically jumping into problem-solving mode
Listen without interrupting: give the other person a chance to fully express their thoughts and ideas
Listen for what is not being said: ask questions that dig deeper
Improving self-awareness and listening skills is a great starting point to becoming a more effective leader. To learn more about improving your leadership, enroll in an online leadership class offered through NNU’s Center for Professional Development. Visit nnu.edu/cpd/leadertraining.
