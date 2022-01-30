Inside Edge on Leading Teams

One of the most important—and difficult—challenges a leader faces is maximizing the effectiveness of their team. The work of an organization is not done by the leader alone; but a good leader helps guide their team to success.
There are five teachable elements vital for dynamic teams:
TRUST—Team members need to be willing to be vulnerable enough to share and critique others’ ideas—but that begins with trust. Trust should be built with intentionality to encourage and reward open, honest communication.
COMMUNICATION—Research has confirmed what we have all experienced: both verbal and nonverbal communication are significant predictors of a team’s success. Sharing the right information in the right ways enhances a team’s ability to be successful.
CLEAR EXPECTATIONS—Teams need to establish clear expectations for processes, procedures and interactions. It can be as simple as identifying if meetings start precisely on time or if there’s a willingness to wait for stragglers. Expectations should be articulated directly and clearly so all team members are on the same page.
A COMMON GOAL—Working toward a common goal and understanding its alignment within the whole organization is crucial to the functioning of a team. Why the team exists and the objective of projects must be clear. When a team knows where they’re headed, it’s much more likely they will arrive at the desired destination.
CONSTRUCTIVE COLLABORATION—Objectivity and a willingness to think critically and receive feedback are essential for constructive collaboration, as well as contributing, facilitating the contributions of others, fostering a positive team climate and responding well to conflict.
With good leadership, all of these things can be taught and learned.
