Caldwell High has become the final school in Idaho to join the fall sports season.
The Caldwell School District voted unanimously on Wednesday to begin full practices for athletics and activities, such as marching band and cheerleading, with competition set to begin next week. During the meeting, Caldwell athletic director Jon Hallock noted that Caldwell was the last district in the state to approve a return to play plan.
“I’m incredibly excited for our kids to play,” Hallock said. “I know how much work they put in this summer and fall, coaches as well. They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them, so it’s very exciting to see them be rewarded for the sacrifices that they made.”
Caldwell had been participating in limited practices over the past two weeks, but beginning Thursday teams will be able to hold full practices. The football team can begin padded practices in order to be ready to take the field Sept. 18 against Columbia.
The boys and girls soccer teams, along with volleyball, each have games Tuesday. The two-time defending 4A state champion boys soccer team will host Bishop Kelly, while the girls team plays the Knights on the road. The volleyball team opens the season at Columbia.
Hallock stressed during the meeting that delaying sports even further would put the school’s teams in a time crunch to get games in. District tournaments in soccer are scheduled to begin on Oct. 10, with volleyball districts starting Oct. 19. Had the season been delayed one more week, Hallock said, the football team would have only been able to play in five games.
Another option Hallock presented to the board included canceling the football season, but that was only as a last resort, to make sure the other sports were able to be played in case Southwest District Health kept Canyon County in red. The county was moved to orange earlier in the day.
“I think for football it was very important this was approved this week,” said Hallock. “For our other sports, I think ultimately we could have pushed off another week. It would have been difficult, for sure, in terms of scheduling and everything, but it would have been possible. For football it would have been a much different story, though. I am glad they chose option 1, which starts next week.”
The plan allows Caldwell School District Superintendent Dr. N. Shalene French to suspend athletics should an outbreak occur among athletes.
The Caldwell School Board will hold a meeting on Monday to further discuss what attendance and concessions will look like at games.