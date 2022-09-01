...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
BOISE — Boise's morning birds will be catching colorful views this week as the annual Sprit of Boise Balloon Classic returns.
The event, which launches from Ann Morrison Park, goes through Sunday with launches around 7 a.m. each day. The last chance to catch the balloons' lift off will be at 7 a.m Sunday; there will also be a 6 a.m. "Dawn Patrol" that morning.
There are no public balloon rides available as part of the event.
This year marks the 31st anniversary of the classic. The first gathering of balloons was held in June 1991, according to the event's website.