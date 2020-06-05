The only thing that separated Michael Mitchell from perfection was two points.
But a 48-1 record with six tournament titles, including a third consecutive state championship, isn’t a bad consolation prize for the Kuna High School 120-pound junior.
It’s for these reasons Mitchell is the 2019-20 Idaho Press’ Sports Stars Wrestling Athlete of the Year.
Mitchell’s only blemish of the season came at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, Utah. He lost a 9-7 decision to Payson’s Cole Jensen, who went on to win a state title in Utah.
However, Mitchell didn’t lose again for the next two and a half months.
He claimed titles at Tiger-Grizz (Idaho Falls), Red Halverson (Rupert) and the Calhoun Classic (Nyssa, Oregon.)
Mitchell also won Rollie Lane for the first time in dramatic fashion.
He was trailing 7-3 against Thunder Ridge’s Kaden Ramos (32-1) going into the third and final period. And Ramos, somewhat surprisingly, picked neutral to start the round. He had taken Mitchell down three times in the first two rounds. But the decision backfired.
Mitchell scored a two-point takedown on a modified double leg to cut the deficit to 7-5. Mitchell then balled Ramos up in a cradle to get the pin — all in the span of 37 seconds.
He took home his third straight district title as well.
His crowning achievement came at state, though. Mitchell earned an 8-2 decision over Nampa’s Nikko Gonzalez to win his third consecutive state championship. He let that be known by throwing up three fingers in celebration.
Mitchell, who had won at 5A 106 and 4A 113 the previous two years, is now just one title away from becoming Idaho’s 30th and Kuna’s second four-time state champion. He would join Michael Cook (2011-14) if he wins another one next year. Mitchell could also break Cook’s career win (175) record next season. He needs 49 more wins.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
ABE TURPEN, CAPITAL: The 195-pound senior finished 32-4 and became the first person in program history to win three state championships.
He also won districts with a total mat time of one minute and eighteen seconds.
Turpen won Wiley Dobbs and participated in the Hall of Fame Dual this past year.
He will play rugby at the University of Arizona next year.
ANGEL RIOS, COLUMBIA: The 152-pound senior went 50-2 on his way to winning his second state championship and the first since his freshman year.
Rios had finished runner-up at state the last two years by a combined three points.
But he left little doubt this past year.
He won the Sydney Invitational (Montana), Tiger-Grizz, Weiser Invitational, Rollie Lane and districts for the fourth time.
Rios broke the all-time win (185) and takedowns in season (186) records.
He will wrestle for NCAA Division II Minnesota State University in the fall.