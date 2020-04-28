MICHAEL MITCHELL, KUNA
- 120-pound junior.
- 48-1 record.
- Only loss to a state champion from Utah.
- Rollie Lane champion.
- Won third straight district title.
- Claimed third consecutive state championship.
- Led the Kavemen to back-to-back titles for the first time in program history.
ABE TURPEN, CAPITAL
- 195-pound senior.
- 32-4 record.
- Won district title with a total mat time of 1 minute, 18 seconds.
- Claimed a third state title in a row.
- First wrestler in school history to win three state championships.
- Will play rugby at the University of Arizona.
ANGEL RIOS, COLUMBIA
- 152-pound senior.
- 50-2 record.
- Rollie Lane champion.
- Won fourth straight district title.
- Claimed second state championship.
- Will wrestle for Minnesota State University.