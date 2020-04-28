Support Local Journalism


MICHAEL MITCHELL, KUNA

  • 120-pound junior.
  • 48-1 record.
  • Only loss to a state champion from Utah.
  • Rollie Lane champion.
  • Won third straight district title.
  • Claimed third consecutive state championship.
  • Led the Kavemen to back-to-back titles for the first time in program history.

ABE TURPEN, CAPITAL

  • 195-pound senior.
  • 32-4 record.
  • Won district title with a total mat time of 1 minute, 18 seconds.
  • Claimed a third state title in a row.
  • First wrestler in school history to win three state championships.
  • Will play rugby at the University of Arizona.

ANGEL RIOS, COLUMBIA

  • 152-pound senior.
  • 50-2 record.
  • Rollie Lane champion.
  • Won fourth straight district title.
  • Claimed second state championship.
  • Will wrestle for Minnesota State University.

