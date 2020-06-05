Karen Murphy used to watch and mimic the legends of the Skyview High School volleyball program like Lily Austin.
Now the senior setter is one herself.
She ended her prolific career as a four-year starter, a three-time 5A All-Southern Idaho Conference player and one of only two players ever to play in four state championship games. Murphy saved her best for last.
Murphy recorded 906 assists, 471 digs, 310 kills, 111 aces and 75 blocks to earn All-SIC first-team honors. She also anchored the Hawks to their ninth District III Championship and second state runner-up finish in a row.
For these accolades, Murphy is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Volleyball Athlete of the Year.
Unlike previous years, Murphy had to do a lot. That's because her classmate, last year's SIC Player of the Year, Whitney Bower, skipped her senior season to enroll early at BYU. Murphy then got the news that her younger sister, Eden, an All-SIC selection a year ago, was going to be out for the year with an injury. That left Murphy with Molly Anderson as the only player on the team with any real varsity experience.
So much wasn't expected out of the Hawks. They were tied for fourth in the league's preseason coaches' poll.
But Murphy didn't allowed them to drop off. She kept the Hawks in contention for a state title until the very end.
Murphy had 28 assists, 23 digs, nine kills, five aces and five blocks in Skyview's 25-16, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-5 win over Boise in the district championship game. The Hawks became the first SIC team in eight years to repeat as champions with their ninth consecutive title going back to their time in 4A.
She then totaled 141 assists, 66 digs, 50 kills, 20 aces and 20 blocks in the state tournament alone, as Skyview took second to Thunder Ridge in a 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 20-25 loss. It was the Hawks' fourth straight year playing in the title game and the ninth time they brought home a state trophy of some kind.
Murphy will play for Dartmouth College in the fall.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
KATE HARDY, FRUITLAND: The senior middle blocker may have been the best kept secret.
She quietly was the Snake River Valley Conference Player of the Year for three straight seasons. No other player in the Treasure Valley has been a three-time Player of the Year in a few seasons.
Hardy posted 389 kills, 298 digs, 87 blocks and 53 aces this past season to lead Fruitland to a perfect record in league play, its second district title in three years and a runner-up finish at state — the first time the Grizzlies have placed there since 2014.
She is signed to Dixie State.
MEGAN SCHULTE, TIMBERLINE: The junior middle blocker kept the streak alive.
She led the Wolves to a fifth consecutive appearance in the 5A state tournament — the longest current active streak in the league.
Schulte did so by chalking up 480 kills, 206 digs, 49 blocks, 40 aces, a .266 hitting percentage and a 40% kill percentage.
It led to her becoming the first Timberline player since 2016 to be named the 5A SIC Player of the Year. She's in good company. Brooke Foster, who just earned All-American honors at Northwest Nazarene, was the last one to do so.