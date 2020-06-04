The 6th annual Sports Stars Awards show was supposed to feature 12 more awards.
But then the coronavirus pandemic came to Idaho on March 13. The Idaho High School Activities Association suspended the spring sports season on March 16 before ultimately canceling it a little more than a month later.
“There are really no words to explain it, especially now that it’s gone,” Mountain View senior runner Lexy Halladay said.
Baseball and softball teams were held to two to three games. Track teams got one meet in, while most tennis programs didn’t even get to dust off their rackets. That’s no way to fairly access a season.
As a result, we made the tough decision to not have spring winners for the first time in the six-year history of our Sports Stars event.
But we still wanted to find a way to honor the teams and athletes who really didn’t get to have much of a season.
So here are the teams and athletes that likely would have vied for our spring awards.
CANYON COUNTY/SURROUNDING AREA GIRLS SPRING TEAM OF THE YEAR
MELBA TRACK: The Mustangs looked to become just the fifth team in the 2A classification to three-peat with the sixth state title in program history.
PARMA TENNIS: The Panthers hoped to continue to be arguably the most impressive program in the state with their seventh state championship in a row, which would have been an Idaho first.
RIDGEVUE SOFTBALL: After three straight state tournament appearances, including back-to-back finals in 2017 and '18, the Warhawks were aiming to finally get over that hump and bring home the first banner in any sport in school history.
CANYON COUNTY/SURROUNDING AREA BOYS SPRING TEAM OF THE YEAR
MELBA BASEBALL: The Mustangs had goals of being back-to-back state champions with seven seniors leading the way.
MIDDLETON TENNIS: The Vikings looked to follow up the first state championship in program history by repeating.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN TRACK: The Trojans were wanting to continue their stranglehold over 2A by becoming the first team in classification history to win five consecutive state titles.
ADA COUNTY GIRLS SPRING TEAM OF THE YEAR
MOUNTAIN VIEW SOFTBALL: The Mavericks had high aspirations of going a perfect 30-0, which would have broken Eagle’s 2016 mark, and repeating for arguably the best season by any team in history.
BISHOP KELLY TRACK: The Knights hoped to extend the longest girls championship streak in the state to six and become the first 4A team to win that many titles in a row.
TIMBERLINE TENNIS: The Wolves planned on keeping their current dynasty going with the third state championship in a row and the fourth in five years.
ADA COUNTY BOYS SPRING TEAM OF THE YEAR
ROCKY MOUNTAIN TRACK: The Grizzlies were shooting to take home a banner for the fifth straight year — their ninth championship in 10 seasons.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN GOLF: The Grizzlies longed for their fifth consecutive state championship.
EAGLE TENNIS: The Mustangs had desires to continue to rule the 5A continues with their third state title in a row.
GIRLS GOLF ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
GABRIELLE MCCORD, EAGLE: The defending 5A medalist and last year’s Sports Star winner, was trying to repeat in both.
EMILY CADWELL, BOISE: The recent Washington State commit took third at state in 5A last year.
BROOKE PATTERSON, EAGLE: She finished just one stroke back of McCord at both districts and state last year.
BOYS GOLF ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
JAKE SLOCUM, ROCKY MOUNTAIN: The Iowa State signee was the reigning 5A state champion.
DANIEL URANGA, HOMEDALE: The future Duke Blue Devil was the defending 3A state champion and had won our award the last three years.
JOE GUSTAVEL, BOISE: The University of Idaho prospect was the 5A state runner-up a year ago.
GIRLS TENNIS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
KALEY MILLER, MIDDLETON: She was already a two-time state champion in 4A doubles and a previous Sports Sports winner in 2018.
AVERY HOPKEY, TIMBERLINE: She won the 5A girls singles state title as just a freshman last year.
BENNETT RICHARDS/NIKKI BAIRD, PARMA: The tandem had taken second at state in 3A doubles the last two years.
BOYS TENNIS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
KYLE GARNER, EAGLE: The junior was looking for state title No. 3 in singles at 5A.
AUSTIN SWING, MIDDLETON: The junior was the defending boys singles champion in 4A.
TYLER DALOS, CENTENNIAL: He pushed Garner to three sets in the state finals last year.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
BROOKE WEIMER, COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN: The future Louisville product entered the season with seven state titles total after going 4 for 4 in the 2A 100 meters, 200 meters, 100-meter hurdles and long jump a season ago.
LEXY HALLADAY, MOUNTAIN VIEW: The BYU signee and last year’s Sports Stars overall winner also had seven total state championships, along with recording the fastest time in the nation in the mile at state last season and was looking for her fourth consecutive 5A 3,200 title.
ASHLEY LAJOCIES, EAGLE: She was set to be Halladay’s biggest challenger with third and runner-up finishes at state in the mile and two mile runs last season.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
LANDON HELMS, EMMETT: Last year’s Sports Stars winner won the pole vault state title by setting a 4A classification record of 15 feet, six inches, along with claiming the 110-meter hurdles championship as only a freshman.
NATHAN GREEN: BORAH: The junior won both the 5A 1,600- and 3,200-meter state championships last year for a total of three titles and counting.
GERRIT TAMMINGA, ROCKY MOUNTAIN: The Air Force signee was looking to sweep the throws in 5A after winning a state title in the discus last season.
SOFTBALL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
GRACIE WALTERS, RIDGEVUE: The College of Southern Idaho signee was a three-time All-4A Southern Idaho Conference pitcher, including being the 4A SIC Player of the Year last season. She was also a Sports Stars winner in 2017.
RILEY JONES, BISHOP KELLY: Last year’s Sports Stars winner and future Dixie State ace was hot off the heels of leading the Knights to a state championship in 2019.
GRACIE TENTINGER, MOUNTAIN VIEW: The junior outfielder smashed the Mavericks’ home run record with 18 dingers last year to earn All-5A Southern Idaho Conference first-team honors.
BASEBALL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
MASON LEAVITT, EAGLE: The senior infielder, who is signed to Northwest Nazarene, was an All-5A Southern Idaho Conference first-team selection and was named by MaxPreps as the best player in the state in the preseason.
DIEGO HERNANDEZ, KUNA: The senior pitcher and future Walla Walla Community College player, was the 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year last season.
JOE IHLI, NAMPA CHRISTIAN: The senior ace was the MVP of the 2A WIC the last two seasons, and the Sports Stars winner in 2018.