BOISE — Jacob Packwood sees the finish line.
The Timberline High School boys cross country runner has no one in front of him. The next closest person is at least three seconds back during the Grizzly XC Fest on Aug. 31 at Settlers Park in Meridian.
The senior sets a record — just nine months after an automobile accident nearly took his life.
It's why Packwood is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Inspirational Athlete of the Year.
“The fact that he is back so quick is kind of a miracle,” Timberline senior runner Dylan Smith said. “He’s such an inspiration to everyone on this team. It shows that you can work through anything, because nobody has had to go through as much as he has.”
JUST ANOTHER DAY
Packwood, 17, is greeted every morning at 6:30 on the dot by his dogs, Charlie, an English Golden Retriever, and Pepper, an Australian Shepherd.
Dec. 4, 2018, was no different.
He had his usual breakfast — vanilla yogurt with granola mixed in, and watched ‘SportsCenter’ before saying “I love you” to his parents Anne-Marie and Cole Packwood on his way out the door at 7:20. They responded, “I love you and drive safe," like they do every morning.
Jacob parked in his usual spot by the track right across from Timberline High School. He got out of his car, threw his backpack over his shoulder and headed toward the crosswalk on the corner of Boise and Linden streets.
A few cars drove by before Jacob looked both ways and stepped off the curb and onto the crosswalk. He had only taken a few steps before noticing a headlight suddenly near his head.
“I still remember seeing the bloody spot on the ground,” Timberline coach Ty Axtman said.
A KNACK FOR IT
Packwood was an up-and-coming runner. He became a state champion just two years into his career — a career he was initially guided into by his father, who was a runner himself back in the day.
He ran the third leg of Timberline’s state championship 4x400-meter relay team during his freshman year. He then earned a spot on the varsity cross country team last season with wins at the Fort Steilacoom Invitational in Washington his freshman year and Oregon’s Nike Portland XC as a sophomore.
He finished 10th with a personal record time of 16 minutes, 45.4 seconds in his first varsity race at the Boise City Meet on Aug. 29, 2018, at Ann Morrison Park. It was tied for the 46th-fastest time ran in the 5A classification that year. Jacob followed it up with a seventh-place outing at the Gib Floyd Invitational that October in Kuna. The runners who finished ahead of him were all state placers. Timberline lost out on the state championship by just one point to Rocky Mountain with him on the team.
“He has a good work ethic,” Axtman said. “He’s dedicated and listens to what we talk about and applies it really well.”
”ONE FOOT AND FOUR TOES IN THE GRAVE”
Packwood was struck by a 7,000-pound Ford F-250 truck at around 7:40 a.m. The driver was cited for inattentive driving.
One of the first people on the scene was Smith, who was supposed to get a ride from Packwood that day, only to cancel at the last minute.
“It could have changed a lot of things,” Smith said. “That’s something I still think about today. I kind of blame myself. If I had only been there with him, maybe none of this would have happened in the first place.”
Anne-Marie had just arrived at work at Covr Financial Technologies in downtown Boise when her phone rang. It was the school informing her that Jacob had been hit by a truck and was en route to the hospital.
“I was running and pushing everybody out of the way,” Anne-Marie said. “I was just shaking so bad and really, really scared because I had no idea if he just had a broken foot or if it was something life-threatening. They didn’t give me any information whatsoever. So it was the scariest feeling in the entire world.”
Cole had just pulled up to his office at the Idaho Army Air National Guard at Gowen Field. He hadn’t even had a chance to get out of his car when his phone went off. It was Anne-Marie. Cole had a hard time understanding her at first, but was able to make out the word “accident.” He sent a quick text to his boss and immediately headed straight for the hospital.
Jacob was rushed nine miles to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center on Curtis Road. But when his parents arrived there, nurses had no idea who they were talking about.
“We were hysterical,” Cole said. “We were like, ‘What do you mean he’s not here? This is where they told us he would be.’ All we wanted was to see our son.”
They had beaten the ambulance there.
When they were finally able to see him, Jacob was unconscious, covered in blood and his face was swollen.
“I’ll never forget that site for as long as I live,” Cole said. “I hope no parent ever has to see their child like that.”
The on-call neurosurgeon was already in surgery that morning. The hospital called in another one while Jacob was getting a CT scan. Luckily, one was just five minutes away. But he didn’t have time to talk with Anne-Marie and Cole beforehand. He sprinted right past them into the operating room. Jacob had emergency surgery to stop the bleeding on his brain.
It was another hour before the surgeon finally met with Anne-Marie and Cole in the waiting room. He put his head down and uttered the words, “We just have to wait and see if he survives the next 12 hours.”
The doctor told them Jacob was bleeding from multiple spots inside his skull, but the surgeon was able to relieve the pressure on his brain and stop the bleeding. However, it was impossible to predict Jacob’s outcome. He would later confide that “Jacob was one foot and four toes in the grave” when they took him in for surgery.
With Jacob sedated and a breathing tube in his mouth, Anne-Marie and Cole spent the next 12 hours just staring at their son knowing that any moment could be the last with their first-born child. Along with bleeding on his brain, Jacob had multiple facial fractures — which required a second surgery to repair before he would leave the hospital. He lost vision in his left eye — which would later be determined to be permanent, the trauma to his head damaged the optic nerve. His pelvis had multiple fractures and he had road rash on his body.
“You feel helpless,” Anne-Marie said. “All we could do was pray. We just kept thinking, ‘We just saw him a few hours ago, and now we’re facing the real possibility he was going to die.’ We couldn’t even fathom it.”
A REMARKABLE RECOVERY
The site of Jacob throwing up his breathing tube at 8:30 that night was unpleasant but a welcomed one.
“That’s the next thing I remember,” Jacob said. “I was confused for a little bit, but mostly just mad at the breathing tube. It was really uncomfortable.”
The following morning’s tests revealed some good news. His body was stabilizing and he had made it through the critical hours.
With Jacob in the clear, people started pouring into his 320-square foot hospital room. Despite having half of his head shaved, a big scar and a major black eye, Jacob was rather upbeat.
“He was cracking jokes about the whole thing like, ‘So much for my good looks huh?’ It was really cool to see that even after all of that, he was still his old self,” Smith said.
The cross country and track teams brought him a quilt, made by one of the runners that they all signed. The Timberline High School Boosters gave him a Christmas wreath filled with all kinds of gift cards. And there was no shortage of food with a community meal train.
“I finally had to say ‘Stop’ because we had so much food that we couldn’t even freeze it anymore,” Anne-Marie said. “The generosity was just unbelievable.”
Jacob spent three more days in the Intensive Care Unit before being discharged from the hospital on Dec. 14, 2018 — 10 days after the accident.
He stood up from his wheelchair and walked to the car on crutches.
Packwood spent the next few weeks on bed rest and going to outpatient rehab, which included physical, occupational and speech therapy, before returning to school in January. He started by going to one class period a day, but was back full time in February.
That wasn’t enough for him, though. He wanted to run again.
COMEBACK COMPLETE
Jacob was cleared to return for the Timberline-Meridian Dual on March 15. His 4x400 relay team took ninth and Jacob placed 26th out of 32 in the 800 with a time of 2:31.78. He had his best finish a little more than a month later during a quad meet against Meridian, Borah and Boise on April 25 on his home track of all places. Jacob was 21st out 58 in the 800. His time there was more than 16 seconds faster than the one in March.
“I didn’t care what place I got or what my times were. I remember making a promise to myself while I was in the hospital that no matter what it takes, I will run again. So I was honestly just happy to be back out there,” Jacob said. “It’s what I needed. It felt like the one thing that hadn’t been taken from me.”
Jacob didn’t win the Grizzly XC Fest. He was 21st and his record was a personal one.
And Packwood set another record at state on Nov. 2. He placed 28th by beating his previous personal record by five seconds at 16:40.4. The result helped offset the loss of No. 4 runner Andrew Long, who dropped out halfway through due to a stress reaction. It also led to Timberline winning the first state championship in program history.
“This should open up everyone’s eyes to how special of a kid he is,” Axtman said. “I think his story will be something that will resonate through the program for generations.”