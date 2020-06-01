Support Local Journalism


AARON OLSWANGER, BOISE CROSS COUNTRY

  • Oversaw the Brave winning five meets by an average of 24.2 points.
  • Led them to another 5A District III title — the 25th in school history.
  • Guided Boise to back-to-back state championships — the most by any 5A program in Idaho.
  • Team ranked as high as No. 12 in the country.

CONNIE SKOGRAND, MOUNTAIN VIEW BASKETBALL

  • Led Mountain View to a 24-2 record.
  • Her team finished ranked No. 1 in the state.
  • Guided the Mavericks to back-to-back 5A District III titles.
  • Oversaw the third state championship in program history after losing out on a perfect season in the final last year.

DONAL KAEHLER, ROCKY MOUNTAIN SOCCER

  • Guided the Grizzlies to 17-1-2 record.
  • Led them to the second 5A District III title in program history.
  • Oversaw back-to-back state titles — the third in school history.
  • Named 5A Southern Idaho Conference Coach of the Year. 

