Time is a funny thing.
In the fall of 2018, Ruby Howell was thought of as a solid swimmer. But the Borah High School senior turned herself into arguably the state's best girls swimmer this past season.
She went undefeated in individual events in dual meets on her way to claiming a pair of district and state titles in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle events.
For these accomplishments, Howell is the inaugural and 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year.
Howell had never so much as won a single district or state title coming into this season. The closest she had come was finishing second in the 200 IM at both district and state last season. Howell lost out on a state title to Eagle's Amelia Buyers by two seconds.
But Howell was virtually unbeatable in 2019.
The only time she tasted defeat was to Rocky Mountain's Molly Jacobson in the 100 backstroke. But she got her back in the 200 free.
Howell set the district's all-time record in the 200 IM at 2 minutes, 7.16 seconds at districts. She then set the state record a week later by being more than three seconds faster at 2:04.17.
She ended her career with every school record but the 100 breaststroke. Howell will swim for UNLV in the fall.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
MOLLY JACOBSON, ROCKY MOUNTAIN: The junior owned the water when it came to the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke.
She finished undefeated on her way to district and state titles in those events.
Jacobson also set schools records in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay. She is also the only person that can say she beat Howell this season.
She won 17 out of 18 races on the year with her lone blemish coming to Howell in the 200 free.
ANNA TINDALL, SKYVIEW: The senior did it all.
As part of just a four-person team, she had to do it all. Tindall won four district and three state titles.
She won district titles in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Her times in the 200 freestyle (1:41.35) and 200 medley (1:50.35) relays were district records.
Tindall then won state championships in the 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay and 50 freestyle to go along with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke. The times in the 200 freestyle (1:40.17) and 200 medley (1:49.39) relays were state records. It all resulted in the Hawks taking second as a team.
She will compete for Oklahoma Baptist University in the fall.