Hanna Seabaugh didn’t even realize how much she had accomplished during her time at Nampa High School.
Well, she’s aware now.
The senior graduated with a 4.13 grade-point average. She finished with 58 college credits — an associate degree requires 62 credits. She was a three-time qualifier for the Health Occupations Students of America nationals. She volunteered the past three summers at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa. She was a four-sport athlete in soccer, cross country, basketball and track and field.
“Honestly, I haven’t really been shown everything I’ve done until sitting here right now,” Seabaugh said. “So it’s kind of cool. But it’s just the stuff I enjoy doing anyway. I really didn’t want to do anything else. It was fun the whole time.”
For these achievements, Seabaugh is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Girls Student-Athlete of the Year.
Those accomplishments started early on, too.
Seabaugh first qualified for HOSA Nationals in medical reading her sophomore year. It inspired her to get into the medical field.
She volunteered at Saint Alphonsus for the first time in the summer of 2017. Seabaugh quickly worked her way up to the ER where she did things like applying pressure on wounds. She now wants to become an anesthesiologist, radiologist or a nurse in the ER.
“I used to want to be a vet actually,” Seabaugh said. “And then I don’t know, just as I grew up, I was like, ‘You could save lives, but for people.’”
She had hoped to test those newfound and life-saving skills at this year’s HOSA nationals in the EMT category, but the event was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic.
In the classroom, Seabaugh only came close to getting a B once — that was freshman year when she got a 90% in art class. In her sophomore year, Seabaugh was then inducted into the National Honors Society.
Seabaugh finished in the top-10 of her class with the 4.13 GPA. This included seven Advanced Placement and 12 dual-credit classes through schools like Northwest Nazarene where she received the Bridges Scholars Award for taking 15 or more college credits.
She excelled on the field as well.
Seabaugh recorded five top-10 finishes in her cross country career, while simultaneously competing with the girls soccer team last fall. Seabaugh was the starting midfielder despite having not played in three years.
“She would get out of school, go to cross country practice or a game, run God knows how many miles and still come to the last hour of soccer practice or play the last half of a game for us. She’d literally change in the car on the way over,” said Nampa High Health and P.E. teacher Jamie Sanchez, who coached the soccer team in the fall. “How do you even put into words that type of dedication? I feel like I’m a pretty decent athlete, but I could care less to do two sports like that at once. It was very impressive.”
Seabaugh was a three-year starter for the girls basketball team — earning All-4A Southern Idaho Conference honors junior year. She also helped Nampa make back-to-back state appearances in 2018 and 2019. The Bulldogs hadn’t qualified for state since 2013.
She was a track star as well. She totaled four wins and 22 top-five finishes in her career, and that was basically without getting a senior year in the spring.
“I’ve been at Nampa High now for about 10 years and I don’t think I can tell you in the past 10 years another athlete who has been a four-sport varsity athlete,” Sanchez said. “She’s by far the best female athlete we’ve had come through Nampa High in a while.”
In the fall, she will attend UCLA, a school she fell in love with after taking a visit with her mom.
Although it became her dream, Seabaugh thought her chances of being among the 18% accepted against 110,000 other applicants were low. So, she figured the University of Idaho was in her future.
But Seabaugh’s parents encouraged her to apply. Seabaugh’s high school accomplishments, including her ACT (33) and SAT (1,410) scores, were hard for UCLA to ignore, and the university accepted her at the end of March.
“It’s pretty crazy, because most everyone around here ends up going to (College of Western Idaho) or U of I,” Seabaugh said. “So I feel really blessed to be going there, to be honest.”
She will major in chemistry and minor in psychology. Seabaugh also applied for the honors program.
“I don’t think she is looking for achievements or awards, but just wanted to do well in school and sports,” Sanchez said. “She is extremely humble. She was never greedy with her accomplishments.”