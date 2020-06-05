When the Rocky Mountain girls soccer team made a play, Kelsey Oyler was usually the one to do it.
How else do you become the 5A Southern Idaho Conference's leading goal scorer and points leader? The junior totaled 18 goals with 27 assists for 63 points. The next closest person had 42 points. She did all of this while leading her team to back-to-back district and state championships.
As a result the midfielder was named the 5A SIC and 5A State Players of the Year. Add the 2019-2020 Idaho Press Sports Stars Girls Soccer Player of the Year to her list of awards too.
Oyler's highlights this season were vast.
There were her hat tricks. One of which came against Borah during the opening round of the District III Tournament on Oct. 12. She didn't score her first goal of the game until the 28-minute mark. But Oyler recorded two of her team's next four goals, including one from 35 yards out in the 8-0 rout. She also had an assist in that game.
Oyler provided the only goal in a 1-0 win over Boise in the district championship game. She stole the ball away from a Boise defender, sprinted down the near sideline for a 30-yard breakaway and went one-on-one with arguably the best keeper in the state, Bre Norris. The left-footer fooled Norris, a University of Portland commit, by using her right foot to send the ball well beyond her outstretched arms in the 27th minute.
She tallied two goals at state — with both coming in the opening round. Oyler scored them in a 4-0 win over Coeur d'Alene to lead her team to the semifinals for the fourth straight year.
Oyler is committed to Gonzaga.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
VINNY VINSONHALER, BISHOP KELLY: The Bishop Kelly senior represents the old sports adage to a T.
"Defense wins championships."
The senior defender helped do that for the Knights. She anchored a defense that allowed just one goal during the regular season. And that came in the season opener on a set piece. She even managed to rack up seven goals and one assist from the back row. Vinsonhaler was named a 4A SIC and 4A All-State first-team defender for those efforts.
It resulted in Bishop Kelly winning the 4A Southern Idaho Conference crown, and the District III championship for the 11th year in a row. The Knights haven't lost to an SIC team in 164 games.
The Knights placed third at state after Sandpoint snapped their 84-game unbeaten streak on penalty kicks.
Vinsonhaler is signed to California Baptist University
ALEXIS HAWS, KUNA: The junior was moved from defender to forward at the beginning of the season.
It ended up paying big dividends.
Haws notched 31 goals with 17 assists for 79 points to lead the 4A SIC in all three categories. She was an All-SIC first-team forward and the 4A State Player of the Year for those efforts.
She guided Kuna back to the postseason for the first time in four years with a runner-up finish at districts. At state, Kuna advanced to its first state final in a decade but came up short of winning the first championship in program history in a 2-0 loss to Sandpoint. Haws is orally committed to Boise State.