- The senior guard led the 5A Southern Idaho Conference in scoring for the second year in a row with 18.7 points per game.
- Second in the league in assists with 3.2 asg.
- 5A SIC Co-Player of the Year.
- Led the Wolves to their first state title game since 2004.
- McDonald's All-American finalist.
- Will play for Montana State.
- She was also a starting forward for the girls soccer team.
- Scored 14 goals and had nine assists.
- An All-5A SIC first-team selection.
- Guided Timberline to a third-place finish at state.
