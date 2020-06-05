Support Local Journalism


  • The senior guard led the 5A Southern Idaho Conference in scoring for the second year in a row with 18.7 points per game.
  • Second in the league in assists with 3.2 asg.
  • 5A SIC Co-Player of the Year.
  • Led the Wolves to their first state title game since 2004.
  • McDonald's All-American finalist.
  • Will play for Montana State.
  • She was also a starting forward for the girls soccer team.
  • Scored 14 goals and had nine assists.
  • An All-5A SIC first-team selection.
  • Guided Timberline to a third-place finish at state.

