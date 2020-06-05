Connie Skogrand had many restless nights.
But the Mountain View High School girls basketball coach has gotten a full night’s sleep for the past four months now.
Skogrand’s back on top a year after a crushing defeat left her questioning herself. She led the Mavericks to a 24-2 record, a No. 1 state ranking, back-to-back district titles and of course, the third state championship in program history.
For these accomplishments, Skogrand is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Girls Coach of the Year.
Skogrand, who has been coaching for 17 years now, and her program were supposed to have their defining moment last year — a perfect season.
Mountain View hadn’t even done that with arguably the best high school girls basketball player to come out of Idaho in Destiny Slocum, who is now at Arkansas. It was all but guaranteed too. The Mavericks entered the 2019 5A state title game with both the state’s top offense (60.7 points per game) and defense (35.7 ppg). Twenty of their wins were by double figures with a point differential of almost 25. The only team standing in their way of perfection was one they had already beaten three times — Eagle — by an average of 10.6 no less.
But Mountain View fell 51-47 following a 15-of-55 (27.3%) shooting night. It finished the year 25-1.
Skogrand was unable to even find solace in watching Slocum play for Oregon State at the time in the Pac-12 Tournament. It got so bad that she contemplated an early retirement in the middle of one of those nights.
However, the thought of nine returners, including four starters from that runner-up team, kept her going. And she continued to do so even with the doubters and the early season hiccups. The Mavericks were picked third in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference preseason poll. They lost to Meridian for the first time in almost a decade three games in. A 54-51 loss to Boise at home — a place it hadn’t lost in more than a year followed — on Dec. 3.
Skogrand made sure Mountain View didn’t lose another game, though.
The Mavericks reeled off 19 straight wins, including the one they were supposed to have a year ago.
Mountain View pulled out a 55-49 win over Timberline in the state final.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
AARON OLSWANGER, BOISE CROSS COUNTRY: He led the Brave to back-to-back state championships for their record-breaking 10th title — the most among any 5A program in Idaho.
Olswanger also oversaw Boise winning four other races, including the 25th district title in school history.
And Boise was pretty dominant while doing so. It won by an average of 24.2 points. People from across the country noticed too. The Brave were ranked as high as No. 12 in the country, according to DyeStat.com.
DONAL KAEHLER, ROCKY MOUNTAIN SOCCER: Kaehler added a third state championship in Idaho to his already pretty storied resume that includes more than 400 wins and counting.
He guided the Grizzlies to their second consecutive state title and did so in thrilling fashion once again. They won the championship in a penalty kick shootout for the second year in a row. This one was a 0-0, 4-3 win over rival Boise.
Rocky Mountain also won the third district title in program history and beat everyone but Boise by an average of 5.4 goals per game under Kaehler. He was named both the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and 5A State Coach of the Year for those efforts.