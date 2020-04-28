Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PEYTON MCFARLAND, BOISE

  • Averaged 16.2 ppg.
  • Led the 5A SIC in rebounds with 9.1 rpg game.
  • 5A SIC Co-Player of the Year.
  • Gatorade Player of the Year.
  • McDonald's All-American finalist.
  • Will play for University of Utah.

AVA RANSON, TIMBERLINE

  • Led the 5A SIC in scoring for the second year in a row with 18.7 ppg.
  • Second in the league in assists with 3.2 asg.
  • 5A SIC Co-Player of the Year.
  • Led the Wolves to their first state title game since 2004.
  • McDonald's All-American finalist.
  • Will play for Montana State.

TRINITY SLOCUM, MOUNTAIN VIEW

  • Led the 5A SIC in assists at 4 apg.
  • Led the 5A SIC in steals with 3.9 spg.
  • Recorded 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • All-5A SIC first-team selection.
  • Led the Mavericks to their third state title in program history.
  • Was the state tournament MVP.

Tags

Load comments