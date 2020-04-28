PEYTON MCFARLAND, BOISE
- Averaged 16.2 ppg.
- Led the 5A SIC in rebounds with 9.1 rpg game.
- 5A SIC Co-Player of the Year.
- Gatorade Player of the Year.
- McDonald's All-American finalist.
- Will play for University of Utah.
AVA RANSON, TIMBERLINE
- Led the 5A SIC in scoring for the second year in a row with 18.7 ppg.
- Second in the league in assists with 3.2 asg.
- 5A SIC Co-Player of the Year.
- Led the Wolves to their first state title game since 2004.
- McDonald's All-American finalist.
- Will play for Montana State.
TRINITY SLOCUM, MOUNTAIN VIEW
- Led the 5A SIC in assists at 4 apg.
- Led the 5A SIC in steals with 3.9 spg.
- Recorded 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- All-5A SIC first-team selection.
- Led the Mavericks to their third state title in program history.
- Was the state tournament MVP.