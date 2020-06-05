The better question to ask is what Austin Bolt can't do on a football field.
The answer is nothing.
The Borah High School athlete did it all this past season.
He played wide receiver, safety and even returned punts and kickoffs. But Bolt's primary position was quarterback. In his first season ever playing the position, he completed 111 of 161 (69%) passes for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 1,391 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground. Bolt recorded 62 tackles and four interceptions on defense as well.
The remarkable year earned helped Borah reach the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row and earn him a whole slew of awards.
5A SIC Player of the Year.
Northwest Player of the Year.
Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year.
Chalk up another one.
Bolt is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Football Athlete of the Year.
After head coach Jason Burt lost Jake Standlee to graduation, he got an idea.
What if he took his most talented and athletic player and moved him to quarterback?
The experiment worked.
Bolt had No. 1 and then-defending state champion Rocky Mountain on the ropes in his first start. He was 16 yards away from taking a late lead before his pass was tipped and intercepted. The Grizzlies ended up winning 35-15.
A little more than a month later, Bolt ran for six touchdowns and combined for 350 yards of total offense in a 42-35 win over crosstown rival Capital. The Eagles had 244 yards themselves.
Borah, which was picked sixth in the preseason coaches' poll, finished second in the conference and advanced to the quarterfinals with just three returners.
247sports.com had Bolt as a three-star prospect. He had offers from Utah State and UNLV. Bolt was also talking to the likes of Wisconsin and Texas Tech. But he ultimately chose to stay home by signing his National Letter of Intent to Boise State.
Bolt was named the Offensive MVP of the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl on Jan. 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He had three touchdown catches, including the game winner for the West in a 37-30 over the East.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
LAN LARISON, VALLIVUE: The senior quarterback was the 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season — and with good reason.
He compiled 3, 701 yards of total offense and 36 touchdowns with 2,373 yards and 27 touchdowns coming on the ground.
Larison was also a staple on defense with 67 tackles, three interceptions and even a defensive touchdown.
He guided the Falcons to the playoffs for the second year in a row after they hadn't made it previously sine 2010.
Larison will suit up for UC Davis in the fall.
DONAVON ESTRADA, NAMPA: The senior quarterback didn't look like much when the pads were off. He's only 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds.
But when the pads were on, it was a whole different story.
Estrada logged almost 4,000 yards of total offense with 45 touchdowns.
He completed 114 of 171 (67%) passes for 2,313 yards and 21 touchdowns. Estrada also ran for 1,493 yards and 24 touchdowns to surprisingly only earn 4A SIC second-team honors.
Estrada led the Bulldogs to the state semifinals for the second year in a row after they winless in 2016 — the year before his arrival on varsity.