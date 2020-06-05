If not for a last-second missed shot, the Middleton High School boys basketball team would have arguably had the best season of any team in the state this past season.
The Vikings went 23-4, won both the 4A Southern Idaho Conference and District III titles and placed at state for the first time in more than a decade and a half.
For these accomplishments, the Middleton boys basketball team is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Canyon County/Surrounding Areas Boys Winter Team of the Year.
Middleton spent most of the year ranked No. 1 and with good reason.
It won 17 of its games by double figures with a point differential north of 20 points. Middleton also went into Preston, which has won four out of the last five state championships, and walked away with a 62-53 win.
The Vikings were even more dominant in conference play with an average margin of victory of 24. They were trying to become the first team in 11 years to finish the regular season unbeaten in SIC play. Skyview was the last in 2009.
But Middleton was unable to do just that after a 58-55 loss on Feb. 13 to Kuna — a team it had beaten by 32 points a month before. The loss rejuvenated the Vikings, though. They won the next five games, including over Kuna for their first district crown since 2015.
Middleton set up a rematch with No. 1 Preston in the state semifinals after dispatching Bishop Kelly 49-44 in the opening round. And the Vikings nearly came away with another win against the Indians.
Future College of Idaho player Tyler Robinett, the SIC Player of the Year, picked off a pass with 5.2 seconds left and shot a fadeaway jumper as time expired. It bounced off the rim for a heartbreaking 51-50 loss. Middleton was trying to win its first state title since 1965.
However, it didn’t leave state empty handed. The Vikings regrouped for a 61-54 win over Kuna in the third-place game the following day for the first state trophy since 2004 when they were runners-up.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
FRUITLAND BASKETBALL: The Grizzlies finished 24-3 and won the 3A Snake River Valley Conference championship for the third season in a row.
Fruitland also took second at districts and placed at state for the third straight year with a third-place finish.
The Grizzlies were the wire-to-wire No. 1 team in the state and won all but one of its games by double digits with a point differential of 21.3.
NEW PLYMOUTH WRESTLING: The Pilgrims recorded arguably the best year in program history.
They won their sixth straight district title and finished with second at state with 199 — the most ever by them. New Plymouth also produced three individual state champions for the first time in school history with Kyle Rice (120), Trent Myers (138) and Joel Campbell (145).
New Plymouth won 20 duals — the most in program history.