Last year’s 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year gone.
Another All-5A SIC player out for the year with an injury.
And just two players on the roster with any real varsity experience.
That’s what the Skyview High School volleyball team faced at the beginning of the season.
No problem.
The Hawks still won league and district titles along with taking home their ninth consecutive state trophy with a runner-up finish.
For these accolades, the Skyview volleyball team is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Canyon County/Surrounding Areas Girls Fall Team of the Year.
When it was revealed that Whitney Bower, the Player of the Year, was forgoing her senior season to enroll early at BYU, and her younger sister Eden was going to miss the season due to injury, Skyview for a moment seemed — human.
With just Karen Murphy and Molly Anderson back, there was serious doubt on whether the Hawks could continue their reign of dominance — a dominance that included eight straight district titles and seasons of state trophies, including two state championships.
They were tied for fourth in the 5A SIC preseason coaches’ poll. Coach Kevin Murphy picked them to finish sixth himself.
Yeah … about that.
Skyview went 30-13 and only lost once with the conference — a five-set defeat to Rocky Mountain on Oct. 3. The Hawks became the first SIC team in eight years to repeat as District III champion with their ninth district title in a row going back to their time in 4A. They then advanced to the state championship game for the fourth year in a row and brought home their seventh state trophy in as many years after losing to Thunder Ridge in four sets 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 20-25. Skyview beat both Lake City and last year’s state champion Madison earlier in the day just to get there.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
NAMPA CHRISTIAN VOLLEYBALL: The Trojans continued to rule the 2A Western Idaho Conference with an iron fist.
They too won their ninth district championship in a row.
Nampa Christian also took home its third state trophy in four years with a runner-up finish. It fell to Firth in the state final 22-25, 16-25, 25-19, 13-15 after beating both Bear Lake and Malad earlier in the state.
The Trojans finished 22-5 overall with their lone loss in league play coming to Melba on Oct. 1.
FRUITLAND VOLLEYBALL: After missing out on the state the year before, the Grizzlies returned to form in 2019.
They went a perfect 10-0 in 3A Snake River Valley Conference play on the way to their second district title in three years and seventh since 2009.
Fruitland also walked away with a state trophy for the first time since winning it all in 2014 by finishing second to Sugar-Salem. The Grizzlies were swept in the final 15-25, 19-25, 13-25 after beating Gooding and Filer in the same day just to get there.
Fruitland finished 29-8 overall.