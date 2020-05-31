Support Local Journalism


HOMEDALE FOOTBALL

  • Went 11-1.
  • Repeated as 3A Snake River Valley Conference champion.
  • Made back-to-back state final appearances for the first time in 22 years.
  • State runner-up.

SKYVIEW SOCCER

  • 9-8-3 record.
  • Knocked off perennial powers like Boise and Rocky Mountain.
  • Won first 5A state tournament games in program history.
  • State runner-up.

CALDWELL SOCCER

  • Finished 19-2-1.
  • Won 4A Southern Idaho Conference title for the second year in a row.
  • District III champion for second straight year.
  • Repeated as state champion.

