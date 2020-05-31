HOMEDALE FOOTBALL
- Went 11-1.
- Repeated as 3A Snake River Valley Conference champion.
- Made back-to-back state final appearances for the first time in 22 years.
- State runner-up.
SKYVIEW SOCCER
- 9-8-3 record.
- Knocked off perennial powers like Boise and Rocky Mountain.
- Won first 5A state tournament games in program history.
- State runner-up.
CALDWELL SOCCER
- Finished 19-2-1.
- Won 4A Southern Idaho Conference title for the second year in a row.
- District III champion for second straight year.
- Repeated as state champion.