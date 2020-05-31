Support Local Journalism


MIDDLETON BASKETBALL

  • Went 23-4.
  • Won the 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship.
  • Claimed the District III title.
  • Took third at state for the first state trophy in 15 years.

NEW PLYMOUTH WRESTLING

  • Had a 20-1 dual record.
  • Sixth straight 2A District III title.
  • Runner-up at state with 199 points — the most in program history.
  • Three individual state champions — the most in program history.

FRUITLAND BASKETBALL

  • Finished 24-3.
  • Third straight 3A Snake River Valley Conference championship.
  • District III runner-up.
  • Took third at state for third state trophy in a row.

