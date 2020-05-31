MIDDLETON BASKETBALL
- Went 23-4.
- Won the 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship.
- Claimed the District III title.
- Took third at state for the first state trophy in 15 years.
NEW PLYMOUTH WRESTLING
- Had a 20-1 dual record.
- Sixth straight 2A District III title.
- Runner-up at state with 199 points — the most in program history.
- Three individual state champions — the most in program history.
FRUITLAND BASKETBALL
- Finished 24-3.
- Third straight 3A Snake River Valley Conference championship.
- District III runner-up.
- Took third at state for third state trophy in a row.