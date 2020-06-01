Support Local Journalism


JEREMY DENNIS, BORAH BASKETBALL

  • Guided the Lions to a 22-5 record.
  • Led them to 5A Southern Idaho Conference and District III runner-up finishes.
  • Oversaw Borah winning its record-breaking 13th state title — the most by any program ever — by repeating.
  • Did all of this with just one starter back.

RHYS YEAKLEY, CALDWELL SOCCER

  • Led the Cougars to a 19-2-1 record.
  • Guided them to back-to-back 4A Southern Idaho Conference and District III titles.
  • Won a second straight state title with 10 new starters.
  • Far West U.S. Region Coach of the Year by United Soccer.

SHERMAN BLASER, KUNA FOOTBALL

  • Helmed the Kavemen to a 13-0 record — the first perfect season in school history.
  • Led them to the first 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship in more than 20 years.
  • Guided Kuna to the first state title since 1991 after not making the playoffs the previous two seasons.
  • Named the 4A SIC Coach of the Year.

