JEREMY DENNIS, BORAH BASKETBALL
- Guided the Lions to a 22-5 record.
- Led them to 5A Southern Idaho Conference and District III runner-up finishes.
- Oversaw Borah winning its record-breaking 13th state title — the most by any program ever — by repeating.
- Did all of this with just one starter back.
RHYS YEAKLEY, CALDWELL SOCCER
- Led the Cougars to a 19-2-1 record.
- Guided them to back-to-back 4A Southern Idaho Conference and District III titles.
- Won a second straight state title with 10 new starters.
- Far West U.S. Region Coach of the Year by United Soccer.
SHERMAN BLASER, KUNA FOOTBALL
- Helmed the Kavemen to a 13-0 record — the first perfect season in school history.
- Led them to the first 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship in more than 20 years.
- Guided Kuna to the first state title since 1991 after not making the playoffs the previous two seasons.
- Named the 4A SIC Coach of the Year.