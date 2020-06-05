Nathan Quarterman is Idaho's version of Michael Phelps.
The Boise High School swimmer has 23 district and state titles combined. And he's only a junior.
He added eight to his haul this year by winning district and state titles in the 200-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays
For these feats, Quarterman is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Swimming Athlete of the year.
Quarterman didn't just win — he won in style. He set district records in the 200 medley relay (1 minute, 41.66 seconds), 400 freestyle relay (3:21.89) and 200 freestyle (1:44. 82) to remain perfect at districts with 12 titles.
He then one upped himself the following week with state records in all of his events — the 200 freestyle (1:41.69), 100 backstroke (49.05), 200 medley relay (1:38.48) and 400 freestyle relay (3:17. 62) to move up to 11 state championships. The only time Quarterman didn't go 4 for 4 at state was a freshman.
His team won the state championship for the fifth time in a row as well. It all resulted in him being named a 2019 NISCA USA All-American in the 100 backstroke.
He won 19 of 20 dual meets overall.
Quarterman has already visited the likes of North Carolina State, Tennessee and Texas for college.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
GABE MACHADO, BISHOP KELLY: The junior also went 4 for 4 at districts and state this season.
Machado won district and state titles in the 500-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays in the 4A classification.
He set state records in the 200 medley relay (1:43.10), 100 backstroke (51.65) and 400 freestyle (3.19.85) while leading the Knights to a team title.
Machado also went undefeated in dual meets.
NATHAN MOORE, MIDDLETON: The junior was the man when it came to the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
He was the 4A District III champion in the 100-yard breaststroke before winning that and the 200 individual medley at state. Moore also set state records in the 100 breaststroke (58.72) and 200 IM (1:56.28.)
The only race he didn't win this season was the 200 IM at districts. Moore missed out on that title by a little more than a second.