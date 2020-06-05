Casey Grove put it best.
“It would be easier to list the things (Daniel Uranga) isn’t involved in,” said the Homedale High School athletic director and golf coach.
The Homedale senior really has done it all.
• The valedictorian of his class with a 4.0 grade-point average.
• Racked up 27 college credits through College of Western Idaho, Northwest Nazarene, Boise State and Lewis-Clark State.
• A national qualifier in robotics.
• Earned 12 varsity letters — the most possible among three-sport athletes.
• Will attend and play golf for Duke University in the fall.
For these achievements, Uranga is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Student-Athlete of the Year.
“I just feel like there is a perception that is put out there that you have to be from a big school to accomplish big things,” Homedale principal and football coach Matt Holtry said. “Daniel’s biggest gift he has given to all the younger student-athletes here in Homedale is that those rumors aren’t true. The reality is that if you are determined enough and willing to work hard enough, then you have the same opportunity as anywhere else. Even in small, rural Homedale, Idaho, you can go to Duke University if you work hard enough. He is a great example of what being a great student-athlete can lead you to.”
The first time Uranga even skimming the surface of getting a B didn’t come until this year. It was during a first-semester Spanish class. It wasn’t a typical high school Spanish class; rather, it was a dual-credit class through the College of Western Idaho. He had an 89% in the class for a while.
He still finished with a 94%.
“To be honest, I wasn’t at that level yet. I had to get myself to the level and then learn the class,” Uranga said.
It’s far from the only time Uranga was dissatisfied when it comes to his academics.
He retook both the ACT and SAT tests after scoring 32 and 1,370, respectively, in his first go-around. Uranga raised his ACT score to a 33 and the SAT to a 1,470, on the mornings after football games, no less.
Uranga’s extracurricular activities included Science Club, Science Bowl, BPA, where he was a multiple time district champion in fundamental word processing, and, of course, robotics.
He was the head programmer for a robotics team that qualified for nationals in Houston in its first year of existence last year. Uranga did all of the wiring for a Homedale team that finished in the middle of the pack in a competition that involved shooting balls through towers.
“It was crazy because there were teams that literally worked inside NASA’s workshop and stuff,” Uranga said.
And then there were sports.
Uranga combined for five All-3A Snake River Valley Conference honors between football and basketball, including being the Offensive Player of the Year with 2,616 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just four interceptions in football the 2019 season. He also helped the football team make back-to-back state championship game appearances for the first time in 20 years and end a six-year basketball playoff drought in March.
But golf was where he really excelled.
He was a three-time state placer, including becoming the first Homedale golfer since Jason Bideganeta in 2000, to win a state championship last year. He had a good shot at being the ninth golfer since 1986 to repeat at state, had this season not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uranga was also the Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Golf Athlete of the Year three seasons in a row, and chances are we might have named him as the first four-time winner in the same category.
“I don’t think I would have ever predicted it turning out this well. I thought some things would have gone way wrong,” Uranga said. “But Homedale’s been a great place for me. It’s been super helpful to have so many people around me the last four years to support me and help me grow. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”
It all led to him getting accepted to Duke, a school that only admits 8.6% of all applicants. He joins a golf program with 20 ACC Championships, with the last coming in 2017.
“It’s kind of weird because it’s real now. It’s not something you dream about anymore. It’s going to happen now,” Uranga said. “It’s a little intimidating just because of the level of everything there and the team that they have. But if I want to play, I want to play with the best. So I’m super excited to go and try to make a difference.”
So, what isn’t he involved with?
Well, there’s dance.
“I’m not the greatest dancer. I’m not scared to admit that. Everybody knows it, too,” Uranga said. “I have tried. I’m not scared to. I’m just not very good. Hopefully, I can learn.”
Give it time and he will probably add that to his repertoire, just like seemingly everything else.