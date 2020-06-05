Damian Arguello was it.
The Caldwell High School boys soccer player was the lone holdover from a team that went undefeated on its way to winning the program's first state title in 22 years. And the junior midfielder ended up being more than enough for the Cougars to do it all again even with a depleted roster.
He led them to back-to-back state titles with 41 goals and 20 assists. Arguello was also named the 4A Southern Idaho Conference and 4A State Players of the Year.
For these achievements, Arguello is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He is the fourth Caldwell player in five years to win the award.
Arguello knew the team was going to rely on him early. So he didn't wait. He already had 17 goals and 13 assists through the first six games.
He came through in the big moments too. When head coach Rhys Yeakley was going for his 100th career coaching win, Arguello made sure he got it on the first try with a hat trick in a 4-3 win against Ridgevue on Oct. 1. Arguello then delivered the Cougars their second straight conference title in a row with two goals and three assists in a 6-1 rout over Emmett a week later.
While Arguello scored nearly all of his goals during the regular season, his play at state proved crucial as well.
He scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Hillcrest in the opening round — a rematch of last year's state title game. Arguello bagged another goal in a 3-0 win against Moscow in the semifinals before getting his team on the board first with a goal in the 15th minute of the state championship game. In two seasons, Arguello has eight postseason goals for the Cougars, who beat Jerome 2-1 in overtime for the title.
Arguello could reach 100 career goals next season. He already has 80 goals and counting with 68 of those coming over the last two years.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
DREW MORRIS, EAGLE: The senior was just as good at stopping goals as he was scoring them.
No goalie in the 5A SIC allowed fewer goals than Morris, who only let three get by him. He had 49 saves. It led to him being a All-State first-team and All-SIC honorable mention keeper.
But that was only his job half of the time. The other half saw him as a forward. He was pretty good at that too. Morris had nine goals with five assists, while helping Eagle win the first state championship in program history in a 2-1 double overtime win over Skyview. It was Morris who sprung Truman Hoggan to tie the game at 1-1 in the 74th minute.
Morris will play for the College of Idaho in the fall.
NICK BISAGNO, MOUNTAIN VIW: The senior midfielder hadn't been with the program in two years. The last time he was seen he was an All-5A SIC second-team selection. Bisagno was with Barcelona's academy in Arizona.
But in his first year back, Bisagno led the 5A SIC in goals (18) and points (42). He also got the Mavericks back into state following a 1-year hiatus.
Bisagno earned All-State and SIC first-team midfielder honors.
He will play for the Air Force Academy in the fall.