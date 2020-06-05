Support Local Journalism


  • The senior post averaged a double-double for the third straight season.
  • Led the 5A Southern Idaho Conference in rebounds with 12.5 rpg.
  • Second in the league in scoring at 19.4 points per game.
  • Gatorade Player of the Year.
  • 5A SIC Player of the Year.
  • Led the Lions to their record-breaking 13th state title with a career-high 35 points in the final.
  • He was also the school's starting quarterback this past season.
  • Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year.
  • Northwest Player of the Year.
  • 1,391 rushing yards.
  • 26 rushing touchdowns.
  • Completed 111 of 161 (69%) passes for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns.
  • 62 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
  • Led Borah to state quarterfinals.
  • Signed to Boise State.

