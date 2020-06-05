- The senior post averaged a double-double for the third straight season.
- Led the 5A Southern Idaho Conference in rebounds with 12.5 rpg.
- Second in the league in scoring at 19.4 points per game.
- Gatorade Player of the Year.
- 5A SIC Player of the Year.
- Led the Lions to their record-breaking 13th state title with a career-high 35 points in the final.
- He was also the school's starting quarterback this past season.
- 5A SIC Player of the Year.
- Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year.
- Northwest Player of the Year.
- 1,391 rushing yards.
- 26 rushing touchdowns.
- Completed 111 of 161 (69%) passes for 1,380 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- 62 tackles and four interceptions on defense.
- Led Borah to state quarterfinals.
- Signed to Boise State.
featured top story
SPORTS STARS 2019-20