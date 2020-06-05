Nathan Green's only real challenger this season was his body — and even that only slowed him down for so long.
Despite being diagnosed with a heart murmur before finding out it was an early repolarization, which impacts the valves of the heart, the Borah High School runner still dominated.
The junior won four races, including becoming the first boy to repeat as champion at the 5A level since Highland’s Dallin Farnsworth in 2010-11. Green was also the first Borah runner, boy or girl, to go back-to-back, and is now just the seventh 5A boy to win consecutive state championships.
For his perseverance, Green is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year. It's the second straight year he's won the award.
Green felt his heart tighten up at the Jimmy Driscoll Invitational on Aug 31 — the first race of the season. He still won — by eight seconds.
But afterward, Green went to the hospital and was diagnosed with the murmur. So he sat out the following week at the Timberlake Farragut Invitational as a precaution before coming back for the Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 21.
But his chest pains started up again. So much so that Green collapsed into a group of spectators at the 2-mile. He left in the back of an ambulance and spent the next three weeks on the shelf. Green missed several races, including the nationally renowned Nike Portland XC.
Green finally returned on Oct. 10 at the Boise City Meet where he showed no rust. It was the complete opposite in fact.
He nearly ran a sub 15 minutes on his way to winning in 15 minutes, 0.3 seconds — the fastest in Idaho and the 37th-best in the country this season.
Green continued that sort of dominance the rest of the way.
He won districts by 19 seconds.
He won by 22 seconds at state at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello where Green let it be known by throwing up the No. 1 sign upon crossing the finish line.
He then capped it all off by taking second at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships and earning All-American honors for the second year in a row with an 11th-place finish at the NXN Nike Cross Nationals.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
CALEB HAMBLIN, LIBERTY CHARTER: The senior showed that no matter what classification he ran in, the results were going to be the same regardless.
Hamblin's winning time of 15:08.8 at the Winston Tilzey Invitational was the second-fastest in the state only behind Green.
He recorded six wins, including his third straight 1A District III title, and two-other top-5 finishes. The only runners from Idaho to beat him this season were Green and Kuna's Russell Richardson.
Hamblin became the first 1A boys runner ever to win back-to-back state titles.
RUSSELL RICHARDSON, KUNA: The only thing the senior really didn't do this season was win a state championship. And he barely missed out on that — by two seconds in fact.
His 15:25.9 at the state championships was still a personal record and the fourth-fastest time in the state.
Richardson logged four wins, including winning a district title and the Bugtown Invitational for the second time to go along with three other top-5 finishes.