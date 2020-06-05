Sherman Blaser’s first head coaching job ended with him getting fired after just one year.
Almost a decade later, he’s arguably the hottest football coach in the state after what he did last season.
Blaser led Kuna to its first conference title in 20 seasons, the first state championship in nearly 30 years and the first perfect season, 13-0, in program history.
For these achievements, Blaser is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Coach of the Year.
His first job was at famed Madison High School in 2010. He went just 1-7 that season and was promptly let go. The Bobcats won the state title just two years later.
Blaser, meanwhile, landed at Skyview — as the junior varsity offensive coordinator. And when another head coaching job did come up in 2014, it was a far cry from the bright lights of Madison. It was at Melba — a program with one winning season in the last five years.
But the Mustangs made the playoffs every year he was there. And Blaser used that to get another shot at a big school. He was hired at Kuna in 2017.
The Kavemen had just one playoff win since 1998.
It was a struggle at first. Kuna went 8-10 and missed the playoffs in his first two seasons.
So it was picked fifth in the Idaho Press’ preseason coaches poll and didn’t so much as receive a single vote in the state media poll to begin the season.
Blaser still set the bar high, though.
He laid out three goals. Win a league title. Win a state championship. And go undefeated.
Everyone, including his own team, really started believing all three were a real possibility after dispatching a pair of top-3 teams to begin the season. Kuna downed No. 2 Middleton 34-28 before knocking off No. 3 Nampa 42-28 a week later. The Kavemen assumed the No. 1 ranking the following week and never relinquished it. They made sure of it with wins like a 48-6 drubbing of perennial power Bishop Kelly on Oct. 11 — a team they hadn’t beaten in 12 years. It also gave them the 4A SIC championship — their first league title in two decades.
Kuna won five of its final six games by double digits after that by an average of 25.8 points, including the 4A title game against Blackfoot on Nov. 23, 2019. It upended the Mustangs 49-35 at Holt Arena in Pocatello for the first 4A title in school history and the first since 1991.
The Kavemen finished the year with the state's top offense among teams in the 4A and 5A classifications at 44.8 points and more than 479 yards per game.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
RHYS YEAKLEY, CALDWELL SOCCER: Yeakley guided the Cougars to another state championships much to his chagrin.
Becoming the first 4A team in a decade to repeat was the furthest thing from his mind with 10 new starters. Well he got them and more this past season.
Caldwell also went 19-2-1 and won 4A Southern Idaho Conference and district titles for the second year in a row. Yeakley was named the Far West U.S. Region Coach of the Year by United Soccer for those efforts.
JEREMY DENNIS, BORAH BASKETBALL: Dennis had only one returning starter and two other players who played sparingly the season before to work with.
He still led the Lions to back-to-back state championships. Borah repeated for the sixth time to break its own record for the most state titles in Idaho history at 13.
Dennis’ team also went 22-5 and was the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and district runners-up.