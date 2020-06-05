The Borah High School boys basketball team had only one returning starter this past season in Austin Bolt.
He was all that it needed.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior forward averaged a double-double for the third straight year with 19.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.1 assists per game. He carried the Lions (22-5) to their record-breaking 13th state title in program history.
Bolt was also named both the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year and the Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He was the fourth basketball player in school history to earn the award as well, joining the likes of Isaiah Wright (2013-14 and 2012-13), Rob Smith (1994-95) and Pete Eisenrich (1988-89).
In addition, he became the first Idaho athlete to win the Gatorade Football and Boys Basketball awards in the same school year. He was the fourth basketball player in school history to earn the award.
For these accomplishments, Bolt is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year.
However, it seemed like that sort of domination just wasn’t going to be enough.
Borah was beaten by Meridian for the first time in 10 years and went 0-3 against Rocky Mountain, including a 28-point loss on Feb. 5. It was the Lions' worst loss in more than three years. They also lost their district crown to the Grizzlies.
But Bolt took it to a whole other level when it mattered most.
He averaged 24.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game at state, including a memorable finale.
In the final game of his illustrious career, which included being a four-year varsity starter and a two-time All-SIC first-team selection, Bolt went out in style. He scored a career-high 35 points, including 26 in the second half, to lead Borah to a 65-56 win over Post Falls in the state championship game March 5 at the Ford Idaho Center.
Bolt will play football at Boise State in the fall.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
TANNER HAYHURST, EAGLE: The 6-6 guard was the SIC’s leading scorer at 21.1 points to go along with 7.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
He was an All-5A SIC first-team selection. Hayhurst guided the Mustangs (15-11), who lost their coach right before the season, to their first state semifinal appearance in a decade.
Hayhurst has interest from BYU, Utah Valley University, Utah State and the University of Idaho.
TYLER ROBINETT, MIDDLETON: The 6-7 senior forward was nearly a walking double-double this season with 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He earned 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year honors for those efforts.
The Vikings (23-4) spent most of the year ranked No. 1 in the state, won the SIC and District III titles. If Robinett’s last-second shot against Preston, which has won four out of the last five state titles, in the semifinals, they likely would have won their first state championship since 1965.
Robinett will play for the College of Idaho, which finished as the No. 1 NAIA Division II team in the country this past season.