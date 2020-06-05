What a difference a year can make.
A season after a crushing defeat in the state title game left players in tears and a coach on the verge of quitting, the Mountain View High School girls basketball team returned to the scene triumphantly. The Mavericks edged Timberline 55-49 for the third state championship in program history.
They also went 24-2, won the 5A Southern Idaho Conference title, the District III crown and finished as the unanimous No. 1 team in the state.
For these efforts, the Mountain View girls basketball team is the 2019-20 Idaho Press’ Sports Stars Ada County Girls Winter Team of the Year.
But last year was supposed to be the year.
The Mavericks had both the state’s top offense (60.7 points per game) and defense (35.7 ppg). And twenty of their wins were by double figures with a point differential of almost 25. It all led to a perfect 25-0 record going into the state final against Eagle — a team Mountain View had already beaten three times by an average of 10.6 points.
Mountain View was stunned 51-47.
It brought nearly everyone back with four starters and nine returners this past season. And the Mavericks were just as good as they were the year before.
Their only hiccups came early on to Meridian and Boise without star players Trinity Slocum and Naya Ojukwu. But they won their next 19 games, including 14 by double digits with an average margin of victory of 17.9.
It resulted in being the unanimous No. 1 team in the state, an SIC title, a second district title, the fourth in six years and the fourth state championship game appearance in program history.
However, it looked like another title was going to get away from them.
Ojukwu was already hampered with a torn ligament in her ankle. Slocum and Laila Saenz both rolled their ankles and got into foul trouble. They had one its worst shooting games of the season at 21 of 58 (36.2%) with just two 3-pointers. And they were on the brink of falling behind double digits at 35-28 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
But thanks to a 12-1 run in the fourth and a Ojukwu double-double (game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds), the Mavericks (24-2) still managed to get their redemption with the third championship in program history via a 55-49 win.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
TIMBERLINE BASKETBALL: The Wolves (23-4) were the No. 1 ranked team in the state for almost a month and spent the rest of the time at No. 2 behind eventual champion Mountain View.
They had an 11-game winning streak at one point and 21 wins came by double digits with a point differential of more than 25.
Timberline was the SIC, District III and state runner-up. Its only losses were to the Mavericks.
COLE VALLEY BASKETBALL: The Chargers (21-5) recorded the best season in program history.
They snapped Melba’s 42-game 2A Western Idaho Conference winning streak, won their first district title since 2015, qualified for state for the sixth consecutive season and advanced to the first state championship game in the school’s 48-year history.
But the Chargers fell to Soda Springs, which won its 48th game in a row against 2A opponents for a third straight championship, in the title game.