Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ROCKY MOUNTAIN SOCCER

  • Finished 17-1-2.
  • 5A Southern Idaho Conference runner-up.
  • District III champion.
  • Back-to-back state titles — third in program history.

BOISE CROSS COUNTRY

  • Won five meets by an average of 24.2 points.
  • 5A District III champion for second straight year — 25th in school history.
  • Repeated as state champion for the 10 title in program history — most in state history.
  • Ranked as high as No. 12 in the country.

BOISE SWIMMING

  • Claimed eighth 5A District III title in a row.
  • 400-yard freestyle relay team and Kayla Wieckowski (500 freestyle) won state titles.
  • Team won seventh consecutive state championship.
  • Extended its unbeaten dual steak. It hasn't lost since 2008. 

Tags

Load comments