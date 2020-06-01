ROCKY MOUNTAIN SOCCER
- Finished 17-1-2.
- 5A Southern Idaho Conference runner-up.
- District III champion.
- Back-to-back state titles — third in program history.
BOISE CROSS COUNTRY
- Won five meets by an average of 24.2 points.
- 5A District III champion for second straight year — 25th in school history.
- Repeated as state champion for the 10 title in program history — most in state history.
- Ranked as high as No. 12 in the country.
BOISE SWIMMING
- Claimed eighth 5A District III title in a row.
- 400-yard freestyle relay team and Kayla Wieckowski (500 freestyle) won state titles.
- Team won seventh consecutive state championship.
- Extended its unbeaten dual steak. It hasn't lost since 2008.