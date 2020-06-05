The Boise High girls cross country team lost arguably two of the best runners in program history.
But it still somehow managed to be just as good as it was the year before.
The Brave won five meets by an average of 24.2 points. They included a 25th 5A District III championship and the 10th state title in school history — the most among any 5A program in Idaho. Boise was also ranked as high as No. 12 in the country, according to DyeStat.com.
For these achievements, the Boise girls cross country team is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Ada County Girls Fall Team of the Year.
The Brave came into the season without the services of Eve Jensen and Maggie Liebich. They combined for 13 wins and 28 top-10 finishes during their respective careers. Jensen and Liebich are now running Division I at the University of San Francisco and Princeton, respectively.
But thanks to a batch of new runners — some old, some new — it didn’t matter.
The team of Rosina Machu, Mikella Tobin, Molly Elliott, Jamie Hamlin, Andrea Cernuda, Lydia Nance and Annika Zuschlag more than picked up the slack. They guided Boise to winning five of its seven meets, including another state championship.
Machu (6th), Tobin (7th), Hamlin (9th) and Elliott (10th) all placed in the top-10 as Boise blew away the field to become the first 5A girls team since Coeur d’Alene in 2013 to repeat. It was the 11th year in a row that it had a runner place in the top-10. The Brave finished with 44 points. Timberline was the next closest team at 72 points.
The only meets Boise didn’t win was the Bob Firman — it still took third behind only Springville (Utah) and Lone Peak (Utah), which came in at No. 4 in the final national rankings — and the Nike Portland XC. Summit (Ore.), which ended the year ranked second, was the lone team better than the Brave that day.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
ROCKY MOUNTAIN SOCCER: It was deja vu for the Grizzlies.
They not only beat the same opponent for a state title, but did so in a penalty kick shootout. Rocky Mountain downed 5A SIC rival Boise in a thrilling 0-0, 4-3 penalty kick shootout to win its second state championship in a row and the third in program history.
The Grizzlies (17-1-2) also won the second District III title in program history and that came against Boise as well. The Brave were the only team to beat them this season. Rocky Mountain defeated everybody else by an average of 5.4 goals.
BOISE SWIMMING: The dynasty — and there may not be a better one in the state — known as the Boise High School girls swimming team continued.
The Brave won their eighth 5A District III title in a row before continuing their streak at state, too. They claimed their seventh state championship in a row with a whopping 235.5 points — 92.5 better than second-place Skyview.
Boise also still hasn't lost a dual meet since 2008.