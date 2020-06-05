Kuna High School wrestling was quite possibly the best program in the entire state this past season.
The Kavemen had arguably the best year in program history.
It went 20-2 in duals, won a third straight district championship and claimed six other tournaments, including the 4A state title.
For these accomplishments, the Kuna High wrestling team is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Ada County Boys Winter Team of the Year.
The Kavemen never tasted defeat in Idaho. Their only losses came at the Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, Utah. Kuna was beaten by Wasatch and Payson, which both went on to win state titles.
Kuna won the Calhoun Classic (Nyssa, Oregon), Tiger-Grizz (Idaho Falls), Bucks Bags (Boise) and Red Halverson (Rupert). It was at Rollie Lane — the state’s biggest and most prestigious wrestling tournament — where the Kavemen really proved their superiority over the rest of the state.
They beat Post Falls, which has won five out of the last six 5A state championships, by 17.5 points for their first Rollie Lane title in program history.
However, Kuna did find itself in unfamiliar territory at state. The Kavemen trailed at one point. It was five points behind Century in second place after Day 1. But the Kavemen turned it around on the following day. They took the lead after the semifinal round and never gave it back up. Kuna led by as much as 26.5 points.
The Kavemen had three individual state championships and six other state placers.
Junior Michael Mitchell (120) won his third straight state title. And juniors Donte Roggio (138) and Preston Owens (145) won their first.
Heavyweight Gavin Heindel was second. Anderson White (106), Anieas Rivera (120) and John Kallmeyer (145) all took third. Matthew Allison (138) and Cael Palmer (152) were both fifth to help the Kavemen repeat for the fifth title in program history — the most ever in the 4A classification.
Kuna moves up to 5A next season. It has never won a state title in 5A.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
BORAH BASKETBALL: The Lions (22-5) repeated for the sixth time in program history to break their own record for the most state titles in Idaho history at 13.
They did all of this despite having only one starter and two returners back from the previous season. But the lone starter was Austin Bolt, the 5A Southern Idaho Conference, Gatorade Idaho Boys Basketball and Idaho Press Players of the Year.
Borah was also the SIC and District III runner-ups.
AMBROSE BASKETBALL: The Archers finished 24-2 on their way to winning the second state title in program history. It was their sixth state trophy in a seven-year span.
They also won the 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference and District III titles.
Ambrose had four wins against higher classification teams and 19 by double figures, including 4A Emmett. Ambrose had an average margin of victory of 28.3 points.
It avenged its only 1A loss with a 39-37 overtime win over Potlatch.