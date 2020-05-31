AMBROSE BASKETBALL
- Finished 24-2.
- Won the 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference title.
- Claimed the 1A District III crown.
- Earned the second state title in program history — the sixth state trophy in the last seven years.
KUNA WRESTLING
- Went 20-2 in duals — only losses to a state championship team from Utah.
- Won third straight district crown.
- Six tournament wins, including the first Rollie Lane title in school history.
- Secured fifth 4A state title in program history — the most ever in the classification — by repeating.
BORAH BASKETBALL
- Went 22-5.
- 5A Southern Idaho Conference runner-up.
- District III runner-up.
- Back-to-back state champion for the 13th title in school history — the most by any program in the state of Idaho.