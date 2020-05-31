Support Local Journalism


AMBROSE BASKETBALL

  • Finished 24-2.
  • Won the 1A Division I Western Idaho Conference title.
  • Claimed the 1A District III crown.
  • Earned the second state title in program history — the sixth state trophy in the last seven years.

KUNA WRESTLING

  • Went 20-2 in duals — only losses to a state championship team from Utah. 
  • Won third straight district crown.
  • Six tournament wins, including the first Rollie Lane title in school history.
  • Secured fifth 4A state title in program history — the most ever in the classification — by repeating.

BORAH BASKETBALL

  • Went 22-5.
  • 5A Southern Idaho Conference runner-up.
  • District III runner-up.
  • Back-to-back state champion for the 13th title in school history — the most by any program in the state of Idaho. 

