The Kuna football team wasn’t expected to do much this season from those outside the program.
It was picked to finish fifth out of nine teams in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference preseason coaches poll. The Kavemen also didn’t receive a single vote in the first state media poll.
Boy were they wrong.
Kuna won SIC and state titles on its way to a 13-0 campaign — the first perfect season in program history.
For these accomplishments, the Kuna football team is the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Ada County Boys Fall Team of the Year.
To be fair, there was good reason why many didn't see this coming.
The Kavemen had missed state in each of the last two seasons, recorded just one playoff win since 1998 and hadn't won a league title in 20-plus seasons.
But history didn't stop them from setting three seemingly improbable goals.
Win a league title.
Win a state championship.
And go undefeated.
Check, check and check.
Kuna quickly turned the doubters into believers with back-to-back wins over top-5 teams in Middleton and Nampa. The Kavemen took over the top spot in the state by the second week and never relinquished it.
Kuna crossed off the first goal by snapping a 12-game losing streak to Bishop Kelly in 48-6 rout of the perennial power on Oct. 11.
The Kavemen achieved the other two goals with a 49-35 win over Blackfoot in the state championship game on Nov. 23 at Holt Arena in Pocatello. It was their first ever title at the 4A level and the first since 1991.
They finished the year with the state's top offense among teams in the 4A and 5A classifications at 44.8 points and more than 479 yards per game.
THE OTHER FINALISTS
EAGLE SOCCER: The Mustangs (12-7) also had few believers.
They were picked to finished seventh in the 10-team 5A SIC, and with good reason. Eagle hadn't even been to state since 2011. It also hadn't won more than eight games in five seasons.
But the Mustangs placed second at districts to qualify for state, and a 2-1 double overtime win over Skyview in the final gave them their first state championship in program history.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOOTBALL: The Grizzlies came within two wins of becoming the first 5A Southern Idaho Conference team since the IHSAA starting sponsoring the tournament in 1979 to repeat as state champions.
Rocky Mountain saw that unprecedented quest end in a 31-9 loss to eventual champion Rigby in the semifinals. It was the Grizzlies' (10-1) only blemish on the year and ended their 22-game winning streak. But they still won the SIC title for the second straight season and extended their SIC winning streak to 23.