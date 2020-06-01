Support Local Journalism


EAGLE SOCCER

  • Finished 12-7.
  • 5A District III runner-up.
  • Qualified for state for the first time since 2011.
  • Won the first state title in program history.

KUNA FOOTBALL

  • 13-0 — first perfect season in program history.
  • 4A Southern Idaho Conference champion — first in 20 plus seasons.
  • Top offense in 4A/5A classifications at 44.8 points and 479 yards per game.
  • Won first state championship since 1991.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOOTBALL

  • Went 10-1.
  • Repeated as 5A Southern Idaho Conference champion.
  • Extended league winning streak to 23 games.
  • Advanced to state semis.

