EAGLE SOCCER
- Finished 12-7.
- 5A District III runner-up.
- Qualified for state for the first time since 2011.
- Won the first state title in program history.
KUNA FOOTBALL
- 13-0 — first perfect season in program history.
- 4A Southern Idaho Conference champion — first in 20 plus seasons.
- Top offense in 4A/5A classifications at 44.8 points and 479 yards per game.
- Won first state championship since 1991.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOOTBALL
- Went 10-1.
- Repeated as 5A Southern Idaho Conference champion.
- Extended league winning streak to 23 games.
- Advanced to state semis.