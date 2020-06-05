BOISE — Chris Siegenthaler proudly admits to being a sci-fi nerd.
He loves “Star Wars” and even used a quote from the animated television show “Futurama” when asked to describe himself.
“When you do things right, people won’t be sure you’ve done anything at all,” he said.
But the former Boise High School girls soccer coach was also one heck of a coach.
He stepped down in March as the winningest coach in Idaho. Siegenthaler went 307-58-45 (.749) and won six state championships — the most by any girls or boys soccer programs in the 5A classification. Siegenthaler, 46, also made 17 district title games and 19 state tournament appearances in his 20 seasons at the helm.
For his achievements and contributions to the sport, Siegenthaler is the recipient of the 2019-20 Idaho Press Sports Stars Legacy Award.
“He’s very odd, but a good man,” ex-Boise girls soccer player Lilly Gwin said while laughing. “But in all seriousness, he deserves everything that’s come his way.
“Chris is just a very personable person. He gets to know each of us for who we are. And I think that’s been very impactful for every girl he’s coached over the years, including myself.”
Siegenthaler never really envisioned himself as a coach.
He became obsessed with being a soccer player instead after moving to Idaho from San Jose when he was 6. Siegenthaler started playing in the second grade before dressing up as a soccer player three years later for career day at school.
“Apparently, I did not have very many dreams beyond just doing what I like to do,” Siegenthaler said. “Everyone had stethoscopes and gavels, but there I was in a (recreation) shirt. Soccer just grabbed me and never let go.”
He won a state championship at Capital High School his senior year in 1991 before traveling more than 1,800 miles to Hope College, a Division III private school in Holland, Michigan.
The Flying Dutchmen won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference and were ranked as high as No. 23 in the country in his first season there. Siegenthaler even scored a game-winner against Chicago’s North Park that season.
However, his time there was abruptly cut short. Siegenthaler lost his academic scholarship due to poor grades following his sophomore season. Division III programs don’t offer athletic scholarships.
Hope College advanced to the quarterfinals of the national tournament the very next year.
“I was just a poor student who only cared about soccer,” Siegenthaler said. “I had never really run into a situation where I didn’t get to play. So having it taken away from me like that was really hard. But I did it to myself.”
Out of money, and out of options, Siegenthaler returned to Boise. There was still a few weeks left in the club season when Siegenthaler returned home. So he went down to check it out.
It turned him into a coach.
He worked with the Boise Capitals U-11 and U-12 girls teams in 1996 before landing the U-16 girls head coaching job the following year. Siegenthaler won a state title in 1998.
Siegenthaler then became the Capital girls varsity soccer coach in 1998. He was there for only two years before soccer became a sanctioned sport prior to the start of the 2000 season. It meant the schools, not the clubs, decided who their coaches were.
He applied to stay at Capital, but sent resumes out to Boise, Borah, Centennial and Eagle just in case. Borah and Eagle immediately rejected him for not having a teaching degree. Centennial passed as well, leaving only Boise and Capital. When Capital elected to go with a more experienced coach, Siegenthaler accepted the job at Boise.
The Brave went 16-2-2, finished runner-up at districts and won a state title in his first season.
“I was pretty broken up about losing my program at Capital. I had spent two years of my life building it up only to watch it go to somebody else,” said Siegenthaler, who works at a soccer supply store. “So to get that first one (state title) was pretty amazing. It gave me the confidence that I could lead a program. It’s something I’ve carried with me to this day.”
Five more championships (2002, ‘03, ‘09, ‘10, ‘13) followed. Boise is the only team in 5A to win back-to-back state championships on more than one occasion; 2016 was the only year where his team didn’t bring home a state trophy. They were runners-up five times (2005, ‘06, ‘11, ‘14, ‘18), third four times (2001, ‘04, ‘08, ‘15) and the consolation champion twice (2007, ‘12).
“It’s a testament to him and his program because everyone has ups and downs. And it’s expected,” Rocky Mountain girls soccer coach Donal Kaehler said. “I think almost any coach or any program can have an amazing run. But when you can consistently put a winning team on the field, when you can consistently win championships year after year after year, with the ups and downs of the kids that come in with different attitudes and different views of the game, that’s really something.”
The one time Siegenthaler didn’t get his team to state was in 2017. But that was only because injuries depleted much of his roster.
Boise was so riddled with injuries that senior wing Aubrey Sand was playing outside back and three freshman were in the starting lineup by the time it got to the district fifth-place, winner-to-state game against Rocky Mountain. The Brave lost 3-1.
“I felt bad about it," Kaehler said. “I absolutely took no joy in that.”
The two programs met again in the 2019 5A title game on Oct. 26. Rocky Mountain beat Boise for the state championship in a penalty kick shootout for the second year in a row. This one was a 0-0, 4-3 win.
It turned out to be the final game of his illustrious career.
“Huge part of my life and I was proud of all the kids that contributed and got to experience the success and fun of being a Boise Brave,” Siegenthaler said. “It has been a privilege to be the head of this amazing program.”
But at least he'll have more time to build another replica model from the video game “Warhammer 40,000."