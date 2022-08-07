Fueling safely
(StatePoint) Whether you’re camping, boating or doing yard work, these are all activities that need fuel. Advocates are reminding everyone to stay safe while pumping and using fuel during the warm weather months.

“Gas prices are high and you may be cutting back, but you’ll still be using gas, diesel and kerosene, and accidents can still happen,” said Dan Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development for Scepter, the leader in fuel containers. “It’s important to follow basic fuel safety practices, at the pump, at home, and on weekend adventures.”

