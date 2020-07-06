A massive rock slide between Pollock and Riggins has closed the only roadway connecting northern and southern Idaho and there is no certain time for the reopening of U.S. Highway 95 to traffic between Pollock and Riggins. Traffic between the two parts of the state is currently being rerouted through Oregon.
The Idaho Department of Transportation is still working to determine the stability of the hillside above the roadway which gave way on Friday and covered the major north-south arterial with tons of debris including boulders as large as 20 feet in diameter. Attempts to build a temporary road around the debris were halted until the stability of the hillside could be confirmed. A crack in the rock face above the slide was visible from below and engineers were concerned that there was still active movement possible.
“The very nature of slides is unpredictable,” ITD operations engineer Jared Hopkins said. “At this time, we’re not sure when we will be able to open the highway.”