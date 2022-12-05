...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most
locations this afternoon, but are expected to lower back down to
one quarter mile or less after sunset. There will also be
occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be
light.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to
the travel hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Members of the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and the Emmett Police Department get ready to “Shop with a Cop ‘til you Drop” at BiMart Dec. 10.
The Holiday season has been underway around Gem County for weeks. Early bazaars and sales events have been regular since Halloween. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Light Parade in downtown Emmett on Nov. 26 was perhaps the official ushering in of the Christmas season but this week the sights and sounds of Christmas move to another level.
Emmett Women’s Choir Concert
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Emmett High Atrium
Annual concert by the Emmett Women's Choir that not only provides rich holiday entertainment but also raises scholarship money.
Emmett High Music Dept Christmas Dinner & Program
Friday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.
Emmett High Atrium
Dinner and musical presentations by the Emmett High band and choir members.
Emmett’s Multi-Church Musical - “This is Jesus”
Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m.
Sunday Dec. 11, 6 p.m.
Emmett Church of the Nazarene
1144 N. Washington Ave.
A choir, orchestra and drama presentation that has been a part of the Emmett Christmas traditions for more than a decade.
Shop with a Cop
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 to 5 p.m.
Bi-Mart – Emmett
Emmett City Police and Gem County Sheriff officers will be shopping with underprivileged kids for Christmas.
Lighted Horse Parade to Seniors
Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Horse parade from the fairgrounds down S. Johns to multiple care centers and back. Twenty to 30 horses decked out for Christmas anticipated.
“A Christ-centered Christmas Concert”
and Nativity Display
Sunday, Dec. 11
Nativity Display 5 p.m., Concert 6 p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center
980 W. Central Road - Emmett
(see separate story on this page)
Santa & Friends Ride
through Emmett neighborhoods
Monday, Dec. 12 – Friday Dec. 16
(see full route schedule on page A4 of this edition of the Messenger Index)