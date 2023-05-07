Wednesday's first lap - last lap track event in Emmett was just one of several efforts that The Cottages Assisted Living and Memory Care Never Too Old to Dream program utilizes to complete dreams for some of their residents.
Becky Jackman, Director of Sales and Marketing explains:
"At The Cottages we honor the lives our residents have lived and believe it is never too late to celebrate amazing things and continue to have quality of life as our residents age. This is why we created the Never Too Old to Dream program. This program allows us to do things for our residents that they have dreamed of doing but haven’t had the opportunity. We also do activities our residents enjoyed in the past but haven’t been able to continue doing as they’ve grown older."
This includes a "Dream Flights" program they coordinate with each year to offer veterans, particularly retired airmen, an opportunity to take a flight in an open-cockpit classic plane.
Last week's program was with the cooperation of "The Blessing Bike" organization. They provide bikes, like the one used Wednesday, that allow mobility challenged residents that change to ride again with the help of a second body doing the pedaling.
The organization's mission statement is "to provide access to affordable passenger bikes to families with loved ones experiencing age, health or disability related barriers."
They identify benefits of the blessing bike to include:
Staying active
Being outdoors in the fresh air
Making connection with others
Bonding with family and friends
Promoting meaningful and enjoyable memories
A quote from Albert Einstein is included in the non-profit organization's literature:
"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep you balance you must keep moving."