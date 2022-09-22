Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As I write this, we're 47 days away from the November 8 general election -- voters will elect candidates to all 435 US House seats, 35 US Senate seats, and other offices that vary from state to state.

As close as that sounds, in some places it's even closer. "Early voting" begins 46 days before Election Day in Minnesota and South Dakota, 45 days early in Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming, 40 days early in Illinois and Michigan, and with shorter windows in most states.

Recommended for you

Load comments